The 20 Best Affordable Clothing Stores for Stylish (and Savvy) Guys to Shop Online
Money, as the age-old adage goes, can’t buy happiness. It can, however, buy your next favorite pair of WFH sweatpants or the latest version of the running shoes you now have reason to wear—and for not very much of it, at that. Turns out, the most expensive version of any given item isn’t always the one you should be investing in, especially when it comes to rounding out your wardrobe with a few well-priced essentials, and having piles of money to drop on any piece that catches your fancy does not a stylish man make. (In fact, in my personal experience, some of the wealthiest people I’ve had the distinct pleasure of interacting with in my young life also happen to be some of the worst-dressed. See: Brad, who works in IB; Chad, who works in PE; and Thad [?] who works in VC.)
Luckily, we live in the era of the internet, and there have never been more options when it comes to copping super covetable menswear on the low. Online stores for men, in particular, are flourishing, and for good reason. Don’t be like Brad, Chad, or Thad. (Is “Thad” a name? Can someone confirm that Thad is a name?) Spend your hard-earned dollars wisely at one of the online clothing stores below and the next time your beloved, penny-pinching, child-of-the-Depression, elderly relative reprimands you for your free-spending ways, direct them to any of the men’s clothing websites rounded-up here and call it a day. I got the receipts, Grandma! Don’t hit me up the next time you need help logging into your Gmail because I’ll be too busy diving, Scrooge McDuck style, into a bathtub full of the money I saved shopping like the savvy skinflint you taught me to be.
*Sighs* They grow up so fast.
COS
When COS landed stateside for the first time almost a decade ago, the Swedish brand (and H&M sibling label) established itself as a fashion-editor-favorite through its selection of streamlined styles with enough subtle design details to separate it from the pack. COS is more than another brand selling elevated basics—it routinely churns out covetable versions of the everyday staples you’ll always reach for at a price point that belies its design bona fides.
Gap
What started out as a single store in San Fransisco selling Levi’s gradually evolved into a titan of international retail and a name synonymous with American design. Today, the Gap is a mainstay of shopping centers around the world, and is still one of the best places to stock up on basics at a bargain. The Gap is an OG, so put some respect on its name.
Nike
It’s likely not news to you that Nike stocks one of the most extensive selections of super-affordable activewear around. The Swoosh rightfully dominates any conversation on the state of casual clothing today, and it doesn’t look like the Portland-based brand plans on slowing down any time soon. But you might not know that Nike’s regular old ready-to-wear is equally as good as any of its more athletic-leaning offerings, and at a similarly approachable price, to boot.
Cabela’s
You might be a bit surprised to see Cabela’s on this list, but the outdoor recreation retailer is one of the best sources of durable workwear staples from the likes of Carhartt and the (suddenly ultra-stylish) Salomon around. Cabela’s selection has always been extensive, but as the aesthetic it’s long peddled continues to be, ahem, adopted (appropriated?) by the fashion crowd, it’s emerged as a powerhouse of functional design (ditto its parent company, Bass Pro Shops).
Arket
There’s got to be something in the water in whatever area of Sweden H&M HQ’s is based, because those Swedes keep on cheffing up increasingly convincing ways to separate us from the money in our wallets. (To be fair, when the product looks like this, it takes very little.) Arket is yet another brand under H&M’s umbrella, a recently launched label that has no brick-and-mortar presence outside of Europe but through its website offers a hefty selection of styles so good you’d swear they’re designer.
Amazon Fashion
Yep, the same spot you can rely on for everything from paper towels to pet supplies also has a full-blown fashion offering. We’re not just talking about basics, either (though the in-house Amazon Essentials line is pretty great). You can score some serious style from well-known brands on Amazon, and you can often find a great deal while you’re at it.
H&M
H&M is one of the most important cheap brands out there. If it’s not already your go-to place for last-minute basics, allow it to be. It makes a variety of products that tend to be either a foundational wardrobe piece or something hyper-trendy—both of which are great to have cheap versions of. Plus, it’s starting to blow out its more timely sections, like genderless and sustainable clothing.
J.Crew
OK, J.Crew isn’t always cheap, but it can be. The brand often has very good sale offers, from seasonal clearances to cart discounts when you spend a certain amount. It’s still the best for your core items, like a variety of colored tees, chinos, and oxford shirts. Plus, the shoe selection tends to be a sleeper hit.
Urban Outfitters
Don’t fear the youths in Urban Outfitters; it’s still one of the best places for affordable clothes. That’s especially true if you’re looking for stuff that’s on trend but not necessarily trendy. Meaning? Stuff like the latest from Tommy Jeans, Champion, and Stüssy—brands that are great for wearing right now, but that you won’t have to retire at the end of the season. Come here for graphic tees, everyday denim, and sweatshirts.
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack is one of those places that’s best served for when you want something new for your wardrobe, but you’re not necessarily tied to what that new thing might be. The selection can vary, but it can house many hidden gems, from denim to formalwear to winter outerwear. It’s also a great place to continuously check for footwear deals—you never know when your favorite shoe might drop in an alternate color.
Target
There is no shopping trip like a Target shopping trip. Not only can you get any item you need, but you’ll have a plethora to choose from. The same goes for the clothing selection. Come here for your wardrobe foundational pieces: basic tees, workout clothes, socks, underwear, and, a hidden gem, swim and beachwear.
Asos
Asos offers a great mix of cool brands and in-house products, and it’s all at a great price point. Everything feels current and fresh, so it’s especially good for trend or statement pieces that you’re looking to test out. Don’t sleep on the different sections, either—both the shoe and suit departments are especially well stocked. Plus, the brand recently launched its own activewear line, which is much more affordable than most.
Buck Mason
Buck Mason sells basics with an edge. Its plain T-shirts and sweaters are staples, offering a wide range of colors and slight variations on fits for your personal taste. It’s the kind of place you go when you want one shirt in 10 different styles. The outerwear selection is tightly curated, but very good. The leather jackets are seasonless highlights.
Everlane
The internet loves Everlane, and so do we. The brand does elevated basics so well, and its transparent pricing makes it hard to beat. Head here for pocket tees, $100 cashmere sweaters, jeans, and transitional outerwear. If you’re in the market for accessories, Everlane’s twill backpacks and duffles are very good.
Mott & Bow
Shopping at Mott & Bow is just easy. The color palette—mostly white, black, and shades of indigo—is timeless, and the clothes themselves are very comfortable. Denim is the core of the collection, but there are also great button-fronts and tees to create a foundation for your wardrobe. And the best part: The brand has a home try-on program, where you pick two sizes when you buy your first pair of jeans. You send back whichever doesn’t fit, free of charge.
River Island
River Island is a UK-based brand with a lot of High Street influence. It’s a great place to look for trendy, modern pieces with a slightly European influence. The retailer also has a wide variety of shoes, for whenever you’re looking for something fresh but don’t want to spend a ton of money. And an especially great part of the site: the inspiration section. Get ideas for complete fits, dressing for a certain occasion, or just to kill time.
DSTLD
There is always room in the world for inexpensive jeans, and especially ones as comfortable as DSTLD’s. The brand makes shopping super simple, offering four fits in a range of washes—all for less than $100. The brand also has some great basic tees, denim shirts, all-black accessories, and serious leather jackets that look much more expensive than they are.
Topman
Topman has the same kind of European-inspired feel of an Asos or River Island, but it’s slightly more curated. It’s also not shy about taking a page out of the high-end designer playbook, and you can feel it in the cool, often bright, takes on modern styles. Come here for fun suits, cool track pants, and sweaters.
Uniqlo
Ah, Uniqlo. Where would internet shopping be without you? Uniqlo has a vast selection of basics, from great outerwear all the way down to socks and underwear. The brand might be known for its signature puffer jackets (they are indeed very good), but its jean selection is really one to take a look at. They’re often on sale, range from stretch to selvage, and never a bad buy.
Suitsupply
Buying a suit online seemed utterly insane, until the people at Suitsupply took hold of it. Yes, you should know your sizing before ordering. But once you do, you’ll be set for scoring your occasion wear without having to step foot in a store. From interviews, to beach weddings, to full black-tie events, get all of your looks for polished events here.
