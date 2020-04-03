The 20 Best Classic Movies to Stream on Netflix
Shutterstock
As big and flashy as new blockbusters are, there’s nothing more reliable than an old classic. There’s never been a better time to catch up on the many great films that formed the foundation of modern cinema—from comedies to dramas to period pieces and biopics. These are the films that have stood the test of time.
Sure, Netflix has a whole slew of newer films (including many of their own originals), but their classics collection is the perfect place to look for a nostalgic night in. Scroll through for the best options available to stream now.
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
The Stranger (1946)
Orson Welles directs and stars in this post-war thriller about a UN war crimes investigator who hunts down a former Nazi (Welles), who has settled in an unassuming small town in Connecticut.
The Dirty Dozen (1967)
An impressive ensemble cast—including Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, John Cassavetes, and Donald Sutherland—united to star in this action classic about a American army major who must lead a team of convicts on a assassination mission during WWII.
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
The Authurian legend gets the parody treatment in this absurd—and endlessly quotable—cult classic in which the Monty Python players star as the Knights of the Roundtable on the search for the legendary treasure.
Life of Brian (1979)
Monty Python take on Christ with this story of Brian of Nazareth, a man who was born on the same night as Jesus—just in the stable next door—and spends his entire life being mistaken for the messiah.
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Steven Spielberg joined forces with George Lucas to launch one of the greatest action-adventure franchises in film history, with Harrison Ford’s first outing as Indiana Jones remaining the series’ best installment.
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
Harrison Ford returns for this prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark, which has the notorious distinction of being so bloody and scary that it basically initiated the creation of the PG-13 rating.
She’s Gotta Have It (1986)
Spike Lee’s first feature film is an indie black-and-white comedy starring Tracy Camilla Johns as a young woman in Brooklyn who juggles three potential boyfriends.
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
In his third outing, Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones once again battles Nazis on his quest to find his father (played by Sean Connery), who has disappeared on an archeological quest for the Holy Grail.
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Jennie Livingston’s seminal Paris Is Burning documents the Harlem drag ball culture of the late ’80s, which helped push drag into the mainstream. More importantly, it chronicles the intersection of race, gender, and class at the height of the AIDS crisis, but does so with humor, joy, and affection for its subjects.
Howards End (1992)
This lush Merchant-Ivory adaptation of the classic E.M. Forster novel follows two families with opposing worldviews who are thrust together when their children become romantically attached.
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below