The 20 Best Classic Movies to Stream on Netflix

Posted on by


Shutterstock

As big and flashy as new blockbusters are, there’s nothing more reliable than an old classic. There’s never been a better time to catch up on the many great films that formed the foundation of modern cinema—from comedies to dramas to period pieces and biopics. These are the films that have stood the test of time.

Sure, Netflix has a whole slew of newer films (including many of their own originals), but their classics collection is the perfect place to look for a nostalgic night in. Scroll through for the best options available to stream now.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? is part comedy, part tragedy. The film shows a dysfunctional family in small town Iowa. While Johnny Depp’s starring role might have pulled original fans in, it’s Leonardo DiCaprio’s turn as Depp’s younger brother that sells the film. (It also earned DiCaprio his first Oscar nomination.)

Watch Now

Goodfellas

A mob movie masterpiece, Goodfellas focuses on 1970’s New York gangster Henry Hill as he climbs the ranks of organized crime. The genre defining classic stars Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, and Lorraine Bracco.

Watch Now

Shawshank Redemption

Banker Andy Dufresne is convicted of the double murder of his wife and her lover, despite his claims of innocence. Over the 19 years he spends in the Shawshank State Penitentiary, he befriends fellow inmate Red, uses his banking skills to help the warden and guards, and earns respect from the other prisoners.

Watch Now

Dirty Harry

Clint Eastwood plays cop Harry Callahan searching for a vicious psychopathic killer, based on the real-life Zodiac Killer.

Watch Now

True Grit

Teenager Mattie Ross hires U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn to seek vengeance over the man who killed her father. The film’s lead, John Wayne, earned both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his performance in this film.

Watch Now

Jerry Maguire

Sports agent Jerry Maguire delivers a heartfelt company-wide memo that gets him fired. Down on his luck, he starts his own management company with one coworker and one client in tow. He’ll have you at hello.

Watch Now

Tootsie

After actor Michael Dorsey’s audition for a soap opera goes poorly, he reinvents himself as actress Dorothy Michaels to prove he can win the part. However, complications arise as the short-lived gig turns into a long-term contract and he falls for cast mate Julie.

Watch Now

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts (Dick Van Dyke) turns a broken down Grand Prix into a magical car. When his father is abducted, Potts grabs his two children and romantic interest and the four pile into the car off to a fantasy land to save him.

Watch Now

My Girl

Eleven-year-old Vada is on the brink of her teen years when her life is turned upside down as her widowed father gets engaged. The film follows her summer as she learns about love and loss alongside her best friend, Thomas. Spoiler: watch out for bees.

Watch Now

The Stranger (1946)

Orson Welles directs and stars in this post-war thriller about a UN war crimes investigator who hunts down a former Nazi (Welles), who has settled in an unassuming small town in Connecticut.

Watch Now

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

An impressive ensemble cast—including Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, John Cassavetes, and Donald Sutherland—united to star in this action classic about a American army major who must lead a team of convicts on a assassination mission during WWII.

Watch Now

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

The Authurian legend gets the parody treatment in this absurd—and endlessly quotable—cult classic in which the Monty Python players star as the Knights of the Roundtable on the search for the legendary treasure.

Watch Now

Life of Brian (1979)

Monty Python take on Christ with this story of Brian of Nazareth, a man who was born on the same night as Jesus—just in the stable next door—and spends his entire life being mistaken for the messiah.

Watch Now

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Steven Spielberg joined forces with George Lucas to launch one of the greatest action-adventure franchises in film history, with Harrison Ford’s first outing as Indiana Jones remaining the series’ best installment.

Watch Now

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Harrison Ford returns for this prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark, which has the notorious distinction of being so bloody and scary that it basically initiated the creation of the PG-13 rating.

Watch Now

She’s Gotta Have It (1986)

Spike Lee’s first feature film is an indie black-and-white comedy starring Tracy Camilla Johns as a young woman in Brooklyn who juggles three potential boyfriends.

Watch Now

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

In his third outing, Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones once again battles Nazis on his quest to find his father (played by Sean Connery), who has disappeared on an archeological quest for the Holy Grail.

Watch Now

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Jennie Livingston’s seminal Paris Is Burning documents the Harlem drag ball culture of the late ’80s, which helped push drag into the mainstream. More importantly, it chronicles the intersection of race, gender, and class at the height of the AIDS crisis, but does so with humor, joy, and affection for its subjects.

Watch Now

Howards End (1992)

This lush Merchant-Ivory adaptation of the classic E.M. Forster novel follows two families with opposing worldviews who are thrust together when their children become romantically attached.

Watch Now

Blade Runner

Ridley Scott’s 1982 cult classic stars Harrison Ford as an LA cop charged with hunting down rogue replicants. One of the most influential sci-fi films of all time, Blade Runner defined an entire generation of intellectual near-future films.

Watch Now

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below



Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool