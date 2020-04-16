The 20 Best Wallets to Keep Your Cash Safe

A wallet probably doesn’t feel like the most important accessory in your life right now (the way, say, a mask might). And sure, you already have all the pertinent credit card information you need for a seamless checkout pre-loaded on every even somewhat legitimate-looking site shilling hand sanitizer at an egregiously high markup you clicked on once in a fit of desperation. But that doesn’t mean the right wallet won’t still come in handy when it comes to sparking a little happiness as you contemplate whether it’s worth getting up from your position on the couch to grab it.

When you pull out your wallet it should say, Sure, even though I spent upwards of three hours snootily sifting through all the merchandise in your meticulously-arranged mausoleum of a store (remember stores?!) only to buy the overpriced tote bag I knew I would be walking out with from the beginning, I could’ve easily spent way more. When you pull out your wallet it should say, Sure, even though I cavalierly waived away your offer to split the bill at the start of dinner (remember dining out?!) and then spent the whole meal looking like I was about to faint it was because I was thinking deep, serious thoughts about things like climate change and the global economic crisis and not because I’m one more round of cocktails away from an economic crisis of my own.

These days there’s no reason to walk around with a filing cabinet under half of your ass. (FWIW, I was always here for the carryall. IT’S EUROPEAN!) Don’t be that guy. Instead, opt for a wallet in a sleek leather (pebbled-grain or plain, it’s up to you) and your choice of styles. Bifolds, and cardholders, and zip-arounds, oh my! There’s more than enough out there to satisfy even the pickiest of shoppers, so we sifted through the best of ’em to find the one that’s right for you.