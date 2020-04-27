The 20 Short Hairstyles You Need to Know Now

As life on lockdown continues to blur into one long, indistinguishable period of bleary-eyed fatigue, we here at Esquire have been waking up in the morning, looking at ourselves in the mirror, and thinking only one thing: What in the hell do we do with all this hair?

Sure, no longer having regular access to any barber at all (let alone the only one you actually allow to touch your meticulously maintained coiffure) is really the least of our problems right now, but let’s be honest—HAIR IS STILL EVERYTHING. We’re all starting to look real scraggly around the edges, and not being able to get a clean cut when we need it presents a practical dilemma when it comes to our increasingly messy mops.

We’re not the only ones—lockdown has prompted men across the country to embrace (perhaps begrudgingly) shorter hairstyles they might’ve otherwise never considered, while some of our more daring contemporaries have said fuck it and shaved it all off. (We salute you, sirs!) Well, if you’re looking for inspiration or trying to find the shorter ‘do that’s right for you, look no further, friend. We’ve rounded-up a few of our favorite heads of Hollywood hair, from guys who recently lopped a few inches off to dudes who’d never consider styling their hair any other way, to help steer you in the direction of a freshly shorn ‘do.