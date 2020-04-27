The 20 Short Hairstyles You Need to Know Now
As life on lockdown continues to blur into one long, indistinguishable period of bleary-eyed fatigue, we here at Esquire have been waking up in the morning, looking at ourselves in the mirror, and thinking only one thing: What in the hell do we do with all this hair?
Sure, no longer having regular access to any barber at all (let alone the only one you actually allow to touch your meticulously maintained coiffure) is really the least of our problems right now, but let’s be honest—HAIR IS STILL EVERYTHING. We’re all starting to look real scraggly around the edges, and not being able to get a clean cut when we need it presents a practical dilemma when it comes to our increasingly messy mops.
We’re not the only ones—lockdown has prompted men across the country to embrace (perhaps begrudgingly) shorter hairstyles they might’ve otherwise never considered, while some of our more daring contemporaries have said fuck it and shaved it all off. (We salute you, sirs!) Well, if you’re looking for inspiration or trying to find the shorter ‘do that’s right for you, look no further, friend. We’ve rounded-up a few of our favorite heads of Hollywood hair, from guys who recently lopped a few inches off to dudes who’d never consider styling their hair any other way, to help steer you in the direction of a freshly shorn ‘do.
Grown-Out Buzz
If going full buzz right off the rip seems a little bit extreme, make like Michael B. Jordan here and go short, but not too short, with an allover, slightly grown-out-feeling cut. Jordan’s got a bit of a fade here, but his take on the buzz cut is pretty even all around without being too close to the skin. So, if you want to create it without master-barber level skills, all you really need is a pair of clippers set to anywhere above a 1 and faith that you’re not going to unearth any weird bumps or blemishes you never noticed on your noggin before. (If you’re really set on shaving it all off look no further than the other MJ, y’know, that slightly lesser-known dude, who was famous for making a super-shiny dome look so damn cool that watching his highlights almost makes me want to try the look out for myself.)
Tamed Mop
Shia rocked a pretty serious mop back in his Even Stevens days, and his slightly more tamed chop here is perfect for any dudes with hair so curly it tends to do whatever it pleases, despite any efforts to reign it in. Labeouf’s look is one of the most natural and easy to maintain on the list—you can clean it up around the ears when you want to look somewhat presentable on a video call, but other than that leave it as is and let the chips fall where they may. Your hair ain’t always going to be this lusciously thick, so make the most of it while you can.
High Skin Fade
The breakout star of 2016’s Moonlight, Ashton Sanders has slowly transitioned into a consistently thrilling dresser who never seems to shy away from a stylistic challenge. When it comes to his grooming game, Sanders tends to stick with a super clean high skin fade (adding a touch of blonde when he feels like it, naturally) that’s relatively easy to maintain at home with nothing but a set of clippers, assuming you want to keep that fade looking fresh. And if you’re really looking to switch things up, just add an unexpected jolt of color to your cut and call it a day.
Chopped Crew
Davidson’s a bit of a wild card in the personal style department, but he tends to be more of a traditionalist (brief flirtations with neon-colored hair dye aside) when it comes to keeping his grooming game on-point. Pete typically rocks some form of a crew cut, and this chopped-up variation, which is slightly longer all around, is about as stylized as it gets for him without requiring very much in the way of upkeep. In other words, if you’re in the process of growing out a less severe crew cut style while stuck in your apartment, this is the look you should be shooting for.
Modified Round Cut
There’s nothing funny about this comic’s cut—just some seriously good grooming. Lately Hart’s been sporting a rounded style a tiny bit longer on top that you can easily get away with leaving relatively untouched for at least a few weeks. If you want a similar look, maintain the style by cleaning up the sides whenever you see fit and then trim down to a low skin fade. If you’re looking for a short haircut with minimal room for big, “What the fuck did I do?!” mistakes, this could be the one for you.
Slicked-Back Side Part
This is good for guys who want low maintenance, but don’t want to commit to something super short, like a buzzcut or a crewcut. It does require a fair amount of product, however, so maybe steer clear of this one during the summer if you sweat a lot. Otherwise, simply ask for around two inches on top and about an inch on the sides, and then slick it back and to the side while it’s wet with some high-hold pomade.
High-and-tight
A cousin of the crewcut, the high-and-tight gets you as close to the ease of a buzzcut as you can without the latter style’s commitment to the crop. It’s especially good if you have a square head shape, although pretty much anyone can wear it. Simply have your barber start with a low setting on the clippers—1 or 2 should do it—and then fade up. The top should be left just long enough that you can work in some pomade to give it a bit of texture (and maybe a part).
Buzzcut
For those willing to commit, the buzzcut is a perfect spring hairstyle. No maintenance, no muss, no product to worry about. The only choice is how short you want to go. A 1 setting on the clippers gets you close to the skin, while a 4 gives you about a half an inch of fuzz. Just make sure you have a good skull shape before going this route.
Pomp Fade
As far as short hairstyles go, this one is a bit higher maintenance—but it’s worth it. The biggest issue is keeping that volume in the front. For the cut, ask your barber to go shorter on the sides, with layered length on top. To style it, comb pomade back from your forehead while your hair is wet. Then break out the blow dryer and blow it back and up in order to create some height. Once it’s dry, use your fingers and a bit more product to give it separation. And stay out of the rain.
Modified Pompadour
This is basically a modified (a.k.a. lower maintenance) pompadour. Basically, it’s a similar cut—a bit longer and layered on top, with a fade down the sides and back—you just don’t have to do as much in terms of styling. All you need to do is blow dry your hair back, and once it’s dry, add a medium hold pomade and style it over to the side. Make sure to run your fingers through it to get a bit of volume. This is an especially good style for guys with straighter hair who want to keep things clean and clipped but not too conservative.
Long-on-top high-and-tight
Gosling sports one of the easiest styles to emulate for any face or hair type. Ask for something high and tight on the sides, and about an inch longer on top. Add a side part, which you’ll maintain by towel-drying, then using matte pomade with a comb. Side note: We can’t guarantee this hairstyle will make you look like Ryan Gosling.
Buzzcut with Skin Fade
This is for the man who wants something like a buzzcut, only with a bit more personality. Ask your barber for a skin fade, or, if you don’t want that much skin showing, fade up from the sides and back with a 1 setting on the clippers. Go with whatever length you want on top, although for a sharper look like Zayn, it’s better to keep it pretty short.
Taper Fade
For guys with thick wavy hair, a little length on top can be a good way to keep things in check. Just have your barber point cut two- or three-inch layers to remove bulk and add texture. A light conditioner is good to help dial down any frizziness, and to keep things more manageable. If your hair tends toward the dry side, a little oil (jojoba, argan, take your pick) can help smooth and soften things as well. To style it, rub a dime-sized amount of texturizing cream in while it’s wet and then, once it’s dry, some strong-hold wax to break it up and add texture. Ditch your comb and style it with your fingers.
Round Cut
If you have curly hair and a more angular face, go modern with a round cut. This one’s longer on top and the sides, and then fades down to the skin. If it starts looking too bushy, it’ll be pretty obvious you need a trim.
Square Fade
A similar option—and one that will accommodate more head shapes—is to go for a slightly squarer cut by fading it higher on the sides. Again, you’ll want to keep this style regularly trimmed so it doesn’t get too bushy.
Quiff
Almost any man can achieve this look, and it’s an especially good choice for guys with a high or even a receding hairline. “Longer up front and shorter everywhere else gives the illusion of a fuller head of hair,” says Elle Medico, a men’s stylist at Paul Labrecque Salon. One thing to note: If you have curly hair, this style’s probably not for you.
Side Sweep
For guys with straighter hair who don’t want their hair too short—i.e. no skin showing—the side sweep is the way to go. Stick with a scissor cut on the sides, about an inch and a half in length, and then cut it to medium length on top. This style works best with a minimal amount of product, like a light styling cream. Basically, you want to be able to run your fingers through it for that natural and easy look.
Fade
With ultra thick, ultra wavy hair, your options are a little more limited. If you don’t want to go with much length on top (like with Bloom’s style), a fade cut with an inch to an inch-and-a-half on top is just about the most versatile—not to mention easy-to-manage—style there is. The best part is: You’ll only need a minimal amount of product to tame it.
Side-Part Swoop
For guys with thick hair that has a light wave to it, the side part swoop is an excellent—and fairly low-maintenance—option. Ask your barber for about two inches on top and an inch on the sides. To style it, simply towel dry, apply a clay or a fiber, and comb it to the side. Then run your fingers through it to give it a little volume and that jaunty wave.
Brushed-Back
While the side part has gotten most of the attention over the last few years, there’s still something to be said for the classic brushed back look. To accomplish it, you want a layered cut on top with a little bit more length in the front, and about an inch on the sides. (You can go longer if you’re Jake Gyllenhaal.) Use a a gel serum or a light pomade to comb it back. Once it’s partially dry, run your fingers through it to break it up a bit. And just keep in mind, too much length on top, or too much product, and you’ll end up in ’80s Pat Riley territory.
