The 26 Best Films To Stream On Hulu
In these dark times, you might be asking yourself: “Should I sign up for another streaming service?” If the steaming service in question is Hulu, then the answer is yes.
Contrary to popular belief, Hulu is not just a source for original TV programming (although you should certainly check out Rami and Shrill once you’ve joined!). It also offers a generously sized catalog of films new and old. Below are what I believe to be the 26 most essential movie streams on Hulu right now:
1.
Shoplifters (2018)
2.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
3.
Sorry to Bother You (2018)
4.
Plus One (2019)
5.
Booksmart (2019)
6.
Honeyland (2019)
7.
Good Will Hunting (1997)
8.
Wild Rose (2019)
9.
Minding the Gap (2018)
10.
A Quiet Place (2018)
11.
Meek’s Cutoff (2010)
12.
Annihilation (2018)
13.
A Simple Favor (2018)
14.
Border (2018)
15.
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
16.
Diane (2019)
17.
Tangerine (2015)
18.
Ingrid Goes West (2017)
19.
Little Men (2016)
20.
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
21.
Support the Girls (2018)
22.
Up in the Air (2009)
23.
BPM (2017)
24.
Nobody Knows (2004)
25.
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
26.
We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)
For $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you don’t want ads) you can now have access to all of these movies on Hulu. Not ready to commit? You can test it for free for 30 days.
Ready to cut your cable cord? You can have access to Hulu and Live TV for $54.99. Happy binge-watching!