The 26 Best Films To Stream On Hulu



Neon



Strange, unsettling, and deeply profound. Those are just three words among many I could use to describe this Swedish film from Ali Abbasi. Tina, our protagonist, works in airport security and possesses the dog-like ability to sniff out anyone toting illegal substances. Weirder, she can quite literally sniff out guilt. When she meets a man physically and behaviorally much like herself, it forces her to re-examine the truth of her identity. That’s about as much as one can say without entering “spoiler” territory. Get ready for some jump scares and a handful of images that’ll be imprinted on your brain for life.