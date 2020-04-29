The 4-Second Workout

This was a small, short-term study, of course, and its results are limited. They do not tell us if the desirable metabolic outcomes after sprinting linger past the next day or whether four-second intervals represent the right dose of exercise or merely the teensiest. The study also relied on an uncommon type of bicycle. Standard stationary bicycles or spin-class versions would likely require us to sprint for more than four seconds to reach an all-out exertion level, Dr. Coyle says. So would racing up and down stairs or jogging in place.