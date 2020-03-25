The 5 Things I’m Adding to My Closet This Spring

One side effect of the additional time at home we’re experiencing due to the current pandemic? An increased thoughtfulness across all areas of life, from the meals we prepare to the media we consume to the way we plug in (or out) of technology.

Slowing down affords us the space to be more intentional, plain and simple.

And though most of us may not be quite as focused as usual on our spring wardrobes, I, for one, am finding a bit of escape in ordering some pieces to add to my closet this season. I may not wear them out on the town anytime soon, but hey: it certainly feels like spring in Austin today, and I can still have fun wearing what makes me feel good. This year I’m being a little more thoughtful about choosing quality over quantity, and buying only those items that I truly love and will wear frequently.

Scroll on for 5 key pieces I’m adding to my closet this spring, plus a few tips on how I’m styling each one for casual, closer-to-home wear. And if you want to see them in action, watch this lil video we put together of me trying on each piece in my bedroom.

I’m not usually a jumpsuit person, but after buying these in army green and wanting to wear them everywhere, I knew I had to have them in black, too. The beauty of a one-piece wonder is that it requires very little styling finesse: these work equally well with platform sandals as they do with my goosies. A silk scarf wrapped around my ponytail and delicate earrings keeps this piece feeling less “mechanic” and more femininely “me.”

How is it that Reformation manages to turn out my perfect day-to-night dresses season after season? I want like 10 of them right now, but this is my favorite of the moment: the slip dress silhouette continues to be a fresh nineties redux, and I like the sporty touch that a pair of simple sneakers adds to the look (and keeps the look from feeling overly delicate.) An easy wear-everywhere leather purse can go crossbody for day, but is small enough to work for a night out, too. Red lips and second day hair complete the effortless french girl vibe.

This high-rise, wide-leg silhouette of these cropped pants is a new one for me, and it feels so fresh for spring. The ivory twill feels kinda 70’s to me, so I like playing it up with similarly vintage-feel touches: earthy leather boots, a woven bag (I picked this one up from a local shop in Hawaii), and a felted camel mock neck top. A couple notes on these pants: they get a little wrinkly so be prepared to iron after machine washing, and definitely size up because they run really small.

My dream crop top? One that has a big fluffy tie that casually covers most of my midriff so I’m not thinking about sucking it in after lunch, amiright? Well, this one’s got it, and I love the easy black linen so much, I scooped up the matching shorts, too. I’ve recently found myself a bit obsessed with everything that Australian-based Posse turns out for warm-weather months: the vintage-inspired materials and boho silhouettes just scream effortless style in the best way possible. Similar to my jumpsuit purchase up top, this is a one-and-done situation. A roomy tote, chic slides, gold jewelry and tan skin are all you need for a cool day at the beach or a sexy al fresco lunch date. *sigh* Here’s hoping we have those somewhere in our near future…

I’ve had my eye on these babies ever since they sneaked into my Instagram feed last summer. I held out, and thank goodness they’re back for another season and I finally scooped them up. When it comes to the summer months, I pretty much live in flats that work with easy dresses and swimsuits – and allow me to chase after my kids unencumbered. Thanks to their classic shade of gold, these can be easily dressed up or down, and here I’m showing them with one of my typical weekday work looks. So versatile, right? The real magic of these sandals is their strategically-placed clear PVC that gives an incredible leg-lengthening effect with dresses or shorts. The knockoffs just don’t do them justice.

If you want to see how these look in action, watch me try them on in this video on my IGTV. And let me know in the comments what you guys think of this new series!