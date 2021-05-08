The 60 Minute Startup: A Proven System to Start Your Business in 1 Hour a Day and Get Your First Paying Customers in 30 Days (or Less) (The Agile Entrepreneurship)



Does fear stop you from starting your dream business? Discover a demonstrated way to create a money-making enterprise in just sixty minutes a day.

Have you been sitting on a lucrative idea for years? Are you scared someone will steal it before you start? Would you love to control your own destiny but don’t have the time? Host of The Agile Entrepreneur Podcast, Fortune 500 consultant, and speaker Ramesh Dontha has launched multiple successful businesses using rapid-implementation techniques. Building on a wealth of experience and drawing on the same robust tactics that helped found powerhouses Uber, Airbnb, and Instagram, you’ll soon be itching to dive into your first life-changing sixty minutes.

The 60 Minute Startup: A Proven System to Start Your Business in 1 Hour a Day and Get Your First Paying Customers in 30 Days (or Less) is a thorough distillation of the key techniques used by entrepreneurs across the globe to get their ideas to market. Using interviews, examples, and analysis, Dontha shows the exact approach you can use—even if you have no idea where to begin. Follow the agile revolution, and your lifelong dreams could be raking in the cash just thirty days from now.

In The 60 Minute Startup, you’ll discover:

How to determine what makes a good concept and the best fit for you

The validation tool to test your vision for market acceptance

Unique insights into how to use your own strengths to reveal hidden profits

Ways to avoid hours of fruitless research, bypass expensive online courses, and tap into your entrepreneurial mindset

Practical examples, step-by-step plans, actionable content, and much, much more!

The 60 Minute Startup is the only resource you need to build your new venture fast. If you like no-nonsense tactics, expert insights, and proven concepts, then you’ll love Ramesh Dontha’s success-building strategies.