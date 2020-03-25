The 8 Best Teeth Whitening Pens for Your Whitest, Brightest Smile Ever 

Think of a teeth whitening pen as a Tide to Go stick for your teeth. Just like the stain remover has saved all of your white clothing from splotches of coffee, red wine, and salad dressing, a whitening pen can clean up your smile.

Even if you brush and floss daily, and make it to your bi-annual cleaning, those two oat milk lattes you have every day can make teeth look a little yellow and dull.

While in-office whitening treatments or at-home whitening kits are popular ways to lighten and fade tooth stains, using a teeth whitening pen is another foolproof option that’s way less time-consuming.

Keep scrolling for the eight best teeth whitening pens to use when a trip to the dentist isn’t the cards or you just simply don’t have the patience to use an at-home whitening kit.