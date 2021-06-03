The 8-in-1 Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp is on sale for $60 off at Walmart

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

SAVE $60: The 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi Tendercrisp Pressure Cooker is on sale at Walmart for just $169 as of June 1 — that’s 26% off its $229 MSRP.

We’d never be so bold as to say that grilling is overrated. But we also couldn’t blame you if you’d rather stay holed up in the air-conditioned, mosquito-free comfort of the great indoors this summer while someone else flips the burgers and brats over a pile of blistering coals.

If you’re on side-dish duty for this year’s cookouts, meet your new secret weapon: the Ninja Foodi. As a pressure cooker that also crisps, it can make everything from golden-brown French fries to roasted veggies, corn on the cob, and even baked beans and mac ‘n’ cheese with little to no effort on your part.

And get this: Walmart had it on sale for just $169 as of June 1, which is just over 25% off its suggested retail price of $229. (Meanwhile, it’s completely sold out on Amazon aside from a handful of used units.)

A perennial fave among reviewers and food bloggers, the Foodi is basically the love child of two of our go-to kitchen appliances (i.e., the Instant Pot and the air fryer). You’ll use the separate pressure lid to cook your ingredients through while sealing in some flavor; if you want to hit ’em with some extra crispiness and caramelization, simply lower the attached Crisping Lid for a few minutes prior to serving.

What’s really nice is that the Foodi’s capable of cooking frozen foods just as well as their fresh counterparts, so if you forget to take your chicken wings or shrimp out to thaw before dinner, it’s no biggie.

This particular model features a 6.5-quart capacity — enough space for a 5-pound chicken or 3 pounds of fries — and comes with a stainless steel reversible rack as well as a 15-recipe book.

