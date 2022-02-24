THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE IN AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

The Adecco Group has acquired 59.91 percent of AKKA Technologies shares 1 from the Ricci Family Group and SWILUX S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille SA 2 , bringing its total holding to 64.72 percent 3

Akkodis will become the global brand for the combined business, leveraging the existing value of both brands and providing a clear, distinct brand proposition to customers and colleagues to amplify business development

Highly experienced leadership team appointed under the leadership of Jan Gupta , President; Dominique Cerutti appointed Senior Advisor to Jan Gupta and the future Akkodis business unit

Good line of sight on c.70% of 2022’s synergy target, corresponding to over €15 million synergies

Transaction expected to be margin and EPS accretive in year one 4 and EVA positive in year three

and will receive 1,626,772 newly created ordinary shares of Adecco Group AG with a 24 month lock-up period The Adecco Group will launch a Mandatory Tender Offer for remaining AKKA Technologies securities; completion expected by end H1 2022

Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Chair of the Adecco Group said: “The completion of the acquisition of a majority holding in AKKA Technologies announced today is of paramount strategic importance to our Group. AKKA and Modis combined will be a global market leader in technology and digital engineering. Its integration accelerates the Group’s Future@Work strategic implementation toward high-value and technology-led services. The three Global Business Units – Adecco, LHH and, in the future, Akkodis – will be recognised market leaders, reinforcing the Adecco Group’s solutions ecosystem and its unique ability to meet the transformation needs of customers, underpinned by talent.”

Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group, commented: “We extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues and customers. With the best team in the industry, the future business, Akkodis, is uniquely positioned to meet the rising demand from customers for high-tech experts to scale up their innovation, improve productivity and accelerate digital transformation. We will now begin the integration of AKKA and Modis that will create a Smart Industry leader, delivering significant value for all stakeholders.”

1 The 7,927,487 profit-sharing certificates issued by AKKA Technologies and existing at the time of announcement of the transaction have been cancelled in the meantime.

2 In accordance with the terms as announced 28 July 2021.

3 The Adecco Group acquired 4.81 percent of AKKA’s share capital in the market between 18 November 2021 and 14 February 2022.

4 Excluding one-time integration and implementation costs.

5 Agreed terms of €42 per share in cash plus €7 per share value equivalent in Adecco Group AG new ordinary shares.

