The AI Foundation Defines the Future of Work By Launching AI.XYZ, Empowering Employees To Have Their Own Proactive AI

AI.XYZ is the first platform to attain mass-market scalability of personal AI agents focused on work-life balance, encouraging enterprises and CEOs to offer employees their own proactive AIs

LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The AI Foundation, a global AI research lab, has launched AI.XYZ, the world’s first AI life management platform built to establish a healthier work future. AI.XYZ allows each creator to design a unique AI to safely support both personal and professional use-cases. Working exclusively for its creator, each AI helps with everything from note taking , writing emails to brainstorming and personalized POVs and advice. Each AI gives its creator more personalized help than generic AIs because it knows them, shares their same values and goals, and belongs only to them, unlike AI assistants from companies like Amazon, Google, Apple or OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“AI.XYZ is the obvious next step for technology and generative AI”, said Rob Meadows, CEO of AI Foundation. “There is a significant need to solve the future of work, which involves better work-life balance, employers supporting employees’ health, and everyone working on what matters most. Advancements in AI will no doubt help drive this improvement, not to replace people, but to extend everyone with their own AI that proactively works day and night to help them. Our goal is to give everyone back more time and energy to focus on the things they love – the things that make us human.”

The company sees a significant opportunity for workplaces and enterprises to provide each of their employees with their own AIs. 83% of workers suffer from work-related stress and 7 out of every 10 workers aren’t engaged and working to their full potential (Zippia). With AI.XYZ, everyone can have their own personal proofreader, content creator, and brainstormer, saving hours of time and improving work quality. AI.XYZ has already partnered with a number of enterprises to create personal AIs for their employees and help foster a better work life balance.

Since its inception, the AI Foundation has worked to create sustainable AI for everyone by collaborating with top research institutions like the Technical University of Munich, launching new ventures like Reality Defender, a deep fake detection platform trusted by governments, banks, and media companies worldwide, and this year’s AI award winner at SXSW. The AI Foundation also pioneered the concept of allowing individuals to create their own AI in 2019 through collaborations with early adopters such as Sir. Richard Branson and Dr. Deepak Chopra, among others.

AI.XYZ protects user data and privacy while offering personalized benefits to its creators. Each AI is trained on its purpose, tasks to assist with, desired personality traits, preferred expressions and ideal behaviors. Creators can expand their AI’s knowledge through document sharing, linking to websites like LinkedIn and noting personal memories for future reference. Creators can also decide what their AI will look and sound like by either cloning their own face and voice, or choosing options from the AI.XYZ library.

AI.XYZ is available in public beta and can be accessed on the web with an invitation code. Creators can interact with their AIs through text, voice, and video. A free subscription to AI.XYZ allows users to get started creating their own AI, while a premium subscription for $20 per month allows additional capabilities and customization options.

AI.XYZ is a one-of-a-kind life management platform that empowers individuals to create their own personalized AIs capable of providing proactive and tailored suggestions, ideas, and support in both personal and professional domains. Unlike other AIs provided by tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Apple, each user’s AI works exclusively for them. It learns to work with and adapt to their unique needs, preferences, and behaviors, providing personalized support to help everyone achieve their goals. For more information, please visit https://www.ai.xyz/

The AI Foundation is a dual commercial and non-profit organization with a single vision: to bring the potential of safe AI to everyone in the world. Since 2017, the AI Foundation has brought together top AI scientists and researchers to democratize AI and develop holistic tools, such as Reality Defender and AI.XYZ, that ensure AI does not harm people or society. The company is funded by top investors, such as Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone, Founders Fund, OVO, Endeavor, The Brandtech Group, Alpha Edison and Correlation Ventures. For more information on the AI Foundation, please visit, AIFoundation.com

