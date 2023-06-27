The ALIVE Podcast Network Attracts More Listeners Through New AI Partnership with Taja AI

The Award Winning Podcast Network, ALIVE, integrates AI to Make Shows More Discoverable

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — What happens when you integrate AI technology into an award winning podcast network? You increase the discoverability of podcasts for audiences seeking the exact content hosts are creating. Today, the ALIVE Podcast Network and Taja AI announced their collaborative agreement to strengthen the networks ability to connect listeners to content most relevant to them, while the AI firm further enhances their footprint in generative AI.

“Prior to this partnership the ALIVE Podcast Network was already breaking barriers in the podcasting space through the development of our proprietary podcast app, which features the ability to chat with hosts and share excerpts from your favorite moments,” says Angel Livas, Founder and CEO of the ALIVE Podcast Network. “But, today’s announcement shows how we’re revolutionizing how podcasters can attract the right audiences to content we know they’re searching for.”

What makes this collaboration so revolutionary? Once hosts complete their recordings – they’re able to run their episode through the AI portal, which scrubs the internet to identify what people are saying about the very topics discussed. Based on its findings, the AI technology provides hosts with episode titles and descriptions to make the podcast more discoverable to listeners.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Angel and the ALIVE Podcast Network,” says Ibrahim Mohmed, Co-founder and CEO of Taja AI. “Angel is a maven in the media space and what she is building to provide equity for minorities in the content ecosystem is something that resonates with us heavily.”

This collaboration comes at the helm of Taja AI’s official launch and the second iteration of the ALIVE Podcast Network app release on Juneteenth. The year-old network launched with just two podcasts and now has nearly 3 dozen programs housed on their proprietary tech stack that’s working to stimulate the black creative economy, amplify black voices, all while keeping their IP protected.

The ALIVE Podcast app is now available for Apple and Android devices and gives listeners the option to share their favorite moments through branded clip sharing and the ability to chat with hosts and other listeners about episodes.

“We look forward to the partnership and enhancing Angel and the ALIVE team in helping minorities grow their content footprint,” says Mohmed.

“What Ibrahim and the Taja team have built will change the game for millions of creatives, we’re just fortunate to have a partnership that will benefit our hosts today,” said Livas.

To learn more visit the ALIVE Podcast Network visit alivepodcastnetwork.com or download the app from your app store. Or to learn more about Taja AI visit taja.ai.

ALIVE Podcast Network

The ALIVE Podcast Network is the product of the first black woman media executive to build a proprietary application to amplify black voices.

TAJA AI

Taja analyzes your channel to understand your audience, their interests, and what messaging will resonate with them, leading to more organic engagement.

Media contact:

Ashley Todd

361351@email4pr.com

302 238 6673

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-alive-podcast-network-attracts-more-listeners-through-new-ai-partnership-with-taja-ai-301863924.html

SOURCE ALIVE Podcast Network

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

