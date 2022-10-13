The Anambra State Tech Revamp Holds on Wednesday, 12.10.22 

The Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo-led administration has started a focused and massive technological transformation of Anambra State. This is in line with his mantra for “Everything Technology and Technology Everywhere”.

The goal of the Anambra Tech Revamp initiative is to engage the tech community and all the current and potential government project consultants in Anambra State, provide businesses with more options and aid them in establishing long-lasting tech-based business relationships in the State.

According to Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, the MD of the Anambra State ICT Agency, “Mr Governor’s resolve is to build a State where Technology thrives, and this is the reason we are convening the Anambra Tech Revamp”.

The one-day event, which has been slated to hold on the 12th of October 2022 at Hilton Leisure Resort and Hotel, Awka, presents participants with the opportunity to contribute to issues affecting the growth of technology in Anambra State and proffer possible solutions which will significantly advance technology in the State.

The keynote address at the event is “The Challenges and Prospects of building and delivering a Digitally Transformed Anambra State” and it will be delivered by Mr. David Onu, the Managing Director of Interra Networks.

For more information, please contact the Anambra State ICT Agency on [email protected] or any of its Social Media Handles @ANdotICTA