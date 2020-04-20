The Australian people ‘are over China’

media_play

Turnbull’s memoir shows he wasn’t ‘focused on the big challenges Australia was facing’

Sky News host Chris Kenny says former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s new memoir is ironically called ‘A Bigger Picture’ even though it “deals largely in personal enmities, private exchanges, and political rivalries during his time in politics”.

Although a lot of planning by Mr Turnbull and his publisher went into the launch of this book including a “deal for excerpts to run in Nine Media newspapers,” and a pre-recorded interview with the ABC, it seemed The Australian “ruined Turnbull’s carefully planned publicity arrangements”.

The Australian was able to procure “leaked sections” of the memoir from which it produced “some cracking stories” which undercut the work of both Nine Media and the ABC.

“Suddenly, media that loves a leak and often attacks governments for investigating leaks, was trying to trace this leak, or at least reports of wider leaks”.

Mr Kenny also spoke to Sky News host Peta Credlin who along with Kenny worked closely with Malcolm Turnbull during his time in Parliament.

Ms Credlin said the book is “all about spleen, bile” and within it he “denigrates” every person with whom he had a relationship in politics including his friends.

“Doesn’t that tell you that this is a small man, doesn’t this tell you that this is a man who wasn’t focused on the big challenges Australia was facing,” she said.

Image: News Corp Australia