The Award-winning Metaverse Company BOAX Showcases during InvestHK's Investment Promotional Week

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On Oct 19, the award-winning metaverse company BOAX showcases on lifestyle and creative industries day of InvestHK’s investment promotional week. BOAX demonstrated its Art-Tech and metaverse creation capabilities, shared its insights and experience with a broad audience, and received feedback and inquiries from potential clients and new friends.

Invest Hong Kong held the Investment Promotion Week on 17-21 October 2022 to promote investment and business opportunities in Hong Kong. During the two showcase sessions, BOAX has successfully showcased its 3 main metaverse services, including metaverse creation, premium creator launchpad and creative lab, the digital media production house.

BOAX has used cutting-edge technologies and tools, including blockchain technology, 3D reconstruction, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI), to create an immersive metaverse for its corporate clients and NFT artists. BOAX believes the metaverse is an ever-existing, three-dimensional world made of multiple virtual spaces where day-to-day activities can be carried out online, making remote meetings, working, and entertainment more vivid.

BOAX NFT Marketplace is backed by a banking ecosystem where creators, artists, and organizations can offer presale, mint, or release their projects. With the help of BOAX NFT launchpad, creators can raise funds to build, launch projects, or scale the marketing of their projects.

The successful Art-Tech and Digital showcase event allows foreign and local companies like BOAX to share the latest updates about Hong Kong’s dynamic business environment, enduring global hub status and business opportunities arising from growing ties with the Mainland.

BOAX has also supported another webinar event, “Metaverse & China” (國風元宇宙) on Nov 2, in collaboration with JunHe LLP, which is part of Hong Kong FinTech Week, supported by Invest Hong Kong. Mainland China and Hong Kong experts shared their market insights on the metaverse. BOAX is thrilled to see Hong Kong strengthen its determination to develop a brand-new virtual assets regulatory regime.

About BOAX

BOAX is an award-winning metaverse company providing end-to-end solutions for corporate clients and NFT collectors. BOAX has established the world’s first bank-backed NFT Marketplace supported by an offshore digital friendly banking ecosystem, focusing on collaboration with Master Artists and influential celebrities with stories to transform their masterpieces into new digital formats in the form of NFTs, thereby breathing new life and energy into the original pieces and enabling sharing of the unique meaning and perspective of the works in the new cyberspace.

