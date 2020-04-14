The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Premieres, Leaves a Nation Baffled



Bachelor Nation was given a reason to rejoice on Monday night.



And also a reason to furrow their brows and question their decisions in life.



With production on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise both put on hold due to Covid-19, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart made its long-awaited debut yesterday, delivering to viewers more tears, arguments and hot tub makeout sessions.



Along with some music.



Serving as host once again, Chris Harrison greeted 20 contestants at a new mansion on opening night, all of whom had some sort of musical background.



There was Jamie, for instance, a 21-year-old who had been cheated on in every previous relationship and who quickly connected with Ryan.



However, her chemistry with former American Idol contestant Trevor Holmes threw her off when he arrived, creating the show’s very first love triangle.



There was also Matt and Rudi, two people who also had a spark — but she hesitated to get close to him too fast.



Rudi declined to kiss Matt in the hot tub because she didn’t wanna ruin a seemingly good thing… and she seemingly didn’t understand how reality TV works, either.



As the first week drew to a conclusion, there was an unequal number in the house: eight women vs. 12 men.



Therefore, the ladies were tasked with selecting a partner, which meant four men had to pack their bags.



At the Rose Ceremony, Josh, Jack, Russell and Michael Todd were sent packing.



But no one really seemed to care because no viewer really knew these people very well nor did any viewer really understand what was going on.



Instead, they mostly reacted on Twitter by mocking themselves for watching such nonsense.



Just blame the shelter-at-home orders as a result of the novel coronavirus, right?



Holes, meanwhile, made quite an impression on a couple viewers in particular.



“Something about this new show feels familiar. Maybe it’s Trevor’s jacket, maybe it’s all the guitars. Stay tuned,” Tweeted Jed Wyatt, who actually won Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and who was often accused of only appeared on the program to promote his music.



“I’m triggered by this whole thing,” Hannah herself Tweeted during the premiere, tagging Chris Harrison.



Added Brown’s runner-up, Tyler Cameron, alongside a photo of Trevor in his sherpa-lined coat:



We’ve seen how this whole look turns out already…



The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



It’s scheduled to air five more episodes.



Will anyone out there tune in for any more of them?