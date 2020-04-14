‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’ premieres with musical singles looking for love

Twenty musically talented single men and women were thrown together in the Bachelor mansion , where they meet each other and start to flirt.

On the two-hour episode, host Chris Harrison explains to the group of 20 contestants that they will go on dates each week, then be put through a rose ceremony.

There’s chemistry between Sheridan and Julia, there’s a kiss between Brandon and Julia. Ryan and Jamie make out. Jamie and Trevor make out.

As for the music on the show, Ryan and Jamie visit a recording studio at Capitol Records, and later there’s a private concert from the band Plain White T’s. Lots of musical genres are represented, from pop to country and even a little musical theater.