‘The Bachelor’ stars Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin joke about favorite body parts, guilty pleasures

In a time before social distancing was totally normal, Bachelor and Bachelorette faves Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin hopped in the hot seat, aka the Reality Star Showdown cubicle, for a fast-paced game of 5 Second Rule.

The rules are simple: Each player has five seconds to answer a question. If they beat the buzzer, they get a point. The player with the most points at the end of the game wins.

Higgins fielded the first question about three places to go on a first date: “Library, zoo, mall,” he rattled off. Higgins, who’s now engaged to Jessica Clarke, quickly explained his pick of library, saying, “there’s so many nooks and crannies, and there’s tons of things to explore and learn.”

Later, Kufrin named her three favorite body parts (“butt, eyes, teeth”) and Higgins divulged his three guilty pleasures (“massage, glass of bourbon and a backscratcher”).

But after a few more rounds, and some questionable dancing from Season 20’s Bachelor, Higgins claimed victory.

Each week on Yahoo Entertainment, sit down with your favorite reality stars and get the scoop in the best way we know how — trivia! Reality Star Showdown is produced by Ellen Digital Network and distributed on Yahoo Entertainment.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.