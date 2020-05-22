The Bachelorette’s Angie Kent claims she looks like a Bratz doll as she discusses her love of Botox

Angie Kent has never been shy about expressing her love of Botox and cosmetic procedures.

But the former Bachelorette, 30, has questioned people’s perceptions of Instagram influencers as she experimented with a dramatic filter she claimed made her look like a ‘Bratz doll’ on Thursday.

The reality star admitted she was ‘mad’ for Botox and skin treatments, but appeared to suggest face-altering filters were too much.

Spot the difference: The Bachelorette’s Angie Kent claimed she looks like a Bratz doll when she played around with filters on her phone on Friday Pictured left with filter, pictured right without filter

‘How natural do I look? No filter,’ Angie joked.

She added: ‘But seriously, this filter really kicks you in the d**k…like no one I know looks like this IRL [in real life]. Are we supposed to feel we should?

‘I’m mad for a bit of ‘tox and skin treatments but this is some next level Bratz doll s**t. Each to their own, I know, I know.’

She added a third video without the filter, telling fans: ‘This is me! That filter doesn’t make you feel good.’

The filter appeared to blur Angie’s skin imperfections, as well as making his lip’s look plumper and highlighting her cheekbones.

It comes after the former Gogglebox star shared a number of Instagram posts earlier this month, explaining that she feels like her anxiety has made her who she is.

Angie also revealed she lives with hyperhidrosis syndrome, which causes excess sweating and leads to anxiety.

‘I suffer from hyperhidrosis that makes me the sweatiest mess you ever did see,’ she said.

‘That has caused me a lot of anxiety. Without my anxiety I wouldn’t be the woman I am today. I wouldn’t be who I am and who I am continuing growing into.’

She added: ‘I am quite happy with the woman I have turned out to be. So I am unapologetic about my anxiety’.

Angie has previously explained she gets Botox injections to treat her hyperhidrosis syndrome.

She told Now To Love last year: ‘In order to be a hand holder, which I thought I may have to do.

‘You can get Botox to stop the sweat so I did so I could be a normal person and hold hands.’