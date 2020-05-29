The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph spilt after nearly two years together

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have decided to part ways after nearly two years of dating.

The Bachelor couple, who found love on Season 23, first sparked breakup rumors after he returned to his hometown in Colorado after recovering from coronavirus at her family’s home in Huntington Beach, California.

‘Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay,’ the former NFL player captioned a black and white snap of them from behind on Friday.

He added: ‘We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.’

The 24-year-old reality star shared a series of snaps from their relationship with a number of shots with her arms wrapped around Underwood.

‘First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet,’ she began in her lengthy post.

She continued: ‘Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there.’

‘I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always,’ she concluded.

Their spilt appears to be amicable, as the speech pathology student commented two red heart emojis on her ex’s post.

In March, the pair previously revealed they spilt after filming and it was a ‘very real and very emotional breakup.’

Underwood revealed their first breakup and rekindling in his book The First Time.

‘To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren’t communicating as well as we once did,’ he wrote.

‘Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up.’

In the end, ‘in a weird way, I kind of broke up with myself,’ he added.

The pair mutually decided to have some space to figure things out.

‘I was like, I feel like we need to figure this out and in order to do that, we need space. She agreed. So it was a mutual thing,’ he elaborated.

The split didn’t last long, though – just a few days later, though, the pair were already longing for one another.

‘It was like, ‘I miss you!” he wrote.

‘If she were here, she’d nudge me for saying this, but I think an engagement is something we’d both like to see this year,’ he said

Though it was short, that didn’t mean the split wasn’t tough.

Earlier this year, Colton said he could see them getting engaged by the end of 2020.

‘If she were here, she’d nudge me for saying this, but I think an engagement is something we’d both like to see this year,’ he said.

Colton met Cassie on his season of The Bachelor last year, where he dramatically jumped over a fence after she dumped him on the Fantasy Suite date night.