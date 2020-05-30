Jimmys Post

The Bachelor’s Matty ‘J’ Johnson mourns the loss of his beard and moustache as he FINALLY shaves

The Bachelor’s Matty ‘J’ Johnson mourns the loss of his beard and moustache as he FINALLY shaves

The Bachelor’s Matty ‘J’ Johnson mourns the loss of his beard and moustache as he FINALLY shaves

By Jessamy Tredinnick For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Matty ‘J’ Johnson has been sporting polarising facial hair amid lockdown. 

But the Bachelor star, 32, eventually gave in to peer pressure and shaved his beard and moustache off on Saturday. 

The TV personality shared the highly anticipated moment he shaved the hair off on Instagram, before creating a dramatic montage saying farewell to the mo’. 

After: But the Bachelor star, 32, eventually gave in to peer pressure and shaved his beard and moustache off on Saturday

Gone! Matty ‘J’ Johnson has been sporting polarising facial hair amid lockdown. But the Bachelor star, 32, eventually gave in to peer pressure and shaved his beard and moustache off on Saturday. Pictured before and after 

In the footage, Matty pretended to cry as he tried to bring himself to bring the razor to his face. 

‘The big reveal, hey,’ his fiancé Laura Byrne’s, 31, asked Matty, not bothering to hide her excitement. 

After multiple failed attempts, fans watched in anticipation as the facial hair was removed, leaving Matty looking like the clean-cut Bachelor fans know and love.  

Difficult times: After multiple failed attempts, fans watched in anticipation as the facial hair was removed, leaving Matty looking like the clean-cut Bachelor fans know and love

Difficult times: After multiple failed attempts, fans watched in anticipation as the facial hair was removed, leaving Matty looking like the clean-cut Bachelor fans know and love

Matty seemingly didn’t agree, claiming he looked ‘hideous’ as he ran out of the room while holding his daughter Marlie-Mae. 

Even Laura admitted he looked ‘so weird’, after seeing her man with a beard for so long. 

‘I HOPE YOU GUYS ARE HAPPY,’  Matty wrote in the caption of the post. 

'Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened': Matty seemingly didn't agree, claiming he looked 'hideous' as he ran out of the room while holding his daughter Marlie-Mae

‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: Matty seemingly didn’t agree, claiming he looked ‘hideous’ as he ran out of the room while holding his daughter Marlie-Mae

Laura commented on the post, asking: ‘Who is this 19 year old boy in my house?!!!’  

On Instagram stories, Matty continued his dramatics, sharing a montage of his good times with the moustache. 

‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,’ Matty said. 

He seemingly didn’t take his own advice, looking distinctly teary-eyed as he took a post-shave selfie, writing ‘RIP The Mo’. 

'Who is this 19 year old boy in my house?' Even his fiancé Laura Byrne (right) admitted he looked 'so weird', after seeing her man with facial hair for so long

‘Who is this 19 year old boy in my house?’ Even his fiancé Laura Byrne (right) admitted he looked ‘so weird’, after seeing her man with facial hair for so long

Source link

admin

Related News

Take That star Mark Owen appears unrecognisable during live concert

Take That star Mark Owen appears unrecognisable during live concert

They wowed fans by reuniting as a four piece for a virtual performance from their homes on Friday night for charity amid the coronavirus. Yet

‘I need a wine’: Bec Judd reveals son Darcy, three, has been rushed to hospital for surgery  

‘I need a wine’: Bec Judd reveals son Darcy, three, has been rushed to hospital for surgery  

‘I need a wine’: Bec Judd reveals son Darcy, three, has been rushed to hospital for surgery By Daily Mail Australia Reporter Published: 01:34 BST,

Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey sets pulses soaring as she poses in a black lace bra for racy snap

Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey sets pulses soaring as she poses in a black lace bra for racy snap

Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey sets pulses soaring as she poses in a black lace bra for racy snap… amid claims she was ‘told off by

Imogen Thomas flashes her abs in a crop top as she swigs gin and slimline tonic

Imogen Thomas flashes her abs in a crop top as she swigs gin and slimline tonic

Imogen Thomas flashes her abs in a crop top as she swigs gin and slimline tonic during boozy socially-distanced picnic with pal in a London

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *