‘The Baker & The Beauty’ Premieres Along With New Season of ‘Songland’ on TV Tonight, April 13

On top of Songland returning, and the brand new series, The Baker & The Beauty, there are a ton of great movies to watch too!

9-1-1 – 8/7c on Fox

Maddie fears for herself and her co-workers when the call center is taken hostage.

The Voice – 8/7c on NBC

The “Knockouts Rounds” begin with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton’s strongest team members remaining from the “Battles.” The artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time they will each select their own song to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. A Mega Mentor will be on hand to work with all of the coaches and their artists as they prepare for this challenge.

Home Town – 8-7c on HGTV

A couple looks for a home where they can entertain their friends in a walkable neighborhood. Erin and Ben add a coastal scheme.

WWE Monday Night Raw – 8/7c on USA

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart – 8/7c on ABC

The next chapter in Bachelor Franchise history begins with the arrival of 20 hot, single musicians – 12 men and eight women – from across the country looking for love and musical chemistry.

The Neighborhood – 8/7c on USA

A surprise delivery prompts Dave and Gemma, as well as Calvin and Tina, to examine the power dynamics in their respective relationships.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? – 8/7c on The CW

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.

Bob Hearts Abishola – 8:30/7:30 on CBS

Dottie makes an unexpected connection when she meets a fellow stroke survivor, Hank, at physical therapy. Also, Bob and Douglas try to keep tabs on Christina while she’s away at an emotional wellness spa.

All Rise – 9/8c on CBS

Emily concludes a near breakdown. Mark is in an uncomfortable position after agreeing to do a police ride-along.

Better Call Saul – 9/8c on AMC

Kim thinks about what to prioritize after Jimmy’s misadventure; Jimmy tries to go back to business as usual; Gus and Mike prepares a plan

Celebrity IOU – 9/8c on HGTV

Brad Pitt enlists the help of Drew and Jonathan Scott to renovate his longtime friend and makeup artist’s garage into a gorgeous guest suite, makeup station and storage area.

Roswell, New Mexico – 9/8c on The CW

The discovery of some complications with Max’s pod forces Liz, Michael and Isobel to confront the possibility that they may not be able to save him. Elsewhere, Maria and Alex make amends.

Spring Baking Championship – 9/8c on Food Network

The remaining bakers create something minimalist with no flour or flower.

The Plot Against America – 9/8c on HBO

Herman learns the family has been selected for an essentially forced relocation to Kentucky under the Homestead Act, so he looks to make a challenge in court, while Bess and Philip appeal to Bengelsdorf and Evelyn, respectively. Later, Bess gives Herman an ultimatum when violence breaks out at a rally for Lindbergh’s most public liberal challenger.

Bull– 10/9c on CBS

Bull mounts the defense of an idealistic state judge, Judge Duggan, who’s on trial for obstruction of justice after she helped a trial witness evade federal arrest in her courtroom. During voir dire, Benny looks for jurors who believe the law is open to interpretation and that Judge Duggan broke the law to uphold courtrooms as sacred spaces within the justice system.

The Baker and the Beauty – 10/9c on ABC (watch the trailer here!)

A flavor-filled adventure between relatable everyman Daniel and international superstar Noa. Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night, he meets Noa Hamilton and his life moves into the spotlight.

Songland – 10/9 on NBC

Undiscovered songwriters pitch their original material to country-pop trio, Lady Antebellum, and a panel of chart-topping music producers in the Season 2 premiere.

MOVIES

The Fate of the Furious – 7/6c on FX

Love to The Rescue – 8/7c on Hallmark

The Longest Ride – 8/7c on FXM

National Treasure– 8/7c on Freeform

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 – 8/7c on TNT

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – 8:30/7:30c on Syfy