‘The Baker & The Beauty’s Lisa Vidal Teases The ‘Beautiful Love Story’ At The Center Of New Series

If you’re looking for something heartfelt to watch, look no further than ‘The Baker & the Beauty.’ HL spoke with star Lisa Vidal about the show’s ‘beautiful love story’ and the ‘hilarious’ Garcia family.

The Baker and the Beauty premieres April 13 and follows the relationship between Daniel and Noa. Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving parents and siblings expect him to do. On one wild night in Miami, he meets Noa Hamilton and his life changes forever. He finds himself thrust into the spotlight because Noa is an international superstar. HollywoodLife spoke with Lisa Vidal, who plays Daniel’s mom, Mari Garcia, and she teased what fans can expect from this romantic roller coaster.

“It is such a funny, heartfelt show,” Lisa told HollywoodLife at the SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta. “It’s a beautiful love story. There’s more than one baker, more than one beauty, but it’s about the young, beautiful love that the baker and the beauty share and the strength and love of this family that comes into this world of celebrity. I think there’s something for everyone in this show. It’s very relatable. It’s really special.”

The Garcia family is very close so they’ll be going along for the ride as Daniel and Noa explore their relationship. “The family is hilarious,” Lisa continued. “They’re way too much in each other’s business, but that’s how Latino families are. We’re all over each other but there’s a lot of love, a lot of heart, and we definitely show how the family just sticks together.”

The Baker and the Beauty also stars Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia, Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie, and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa. The series will air Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.