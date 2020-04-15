The Ballon Bag By Luxury Brand Loewe Is A Touch Of Beauty and Whimsy





Photo Credit Shutterstock

Right now we could all use a touch of beauty and whimsy. And though it looks like we won’t be getting out of the house very often this spring, there’s still plenty to love about the season. If you’ve been taking the extra time at home to clean out your closet and redo your wardrobe then now is the perfect time to discover new pieces you’ll love. The neutral colors and clean lines of Spanish brand Loewe will take you from spring to fall—just in case you can’t get outside and show off that new outfit just yet.

Founded in 1846, by Enrique Loewe Roessberg, a German craftsman who had recently relocated to Spain, Loewe is one of the world’s leading luxury brands. While they produce ready-to-wear and accessories, they are best known for their leather craftsmanship and iconic handbags that they continue to release season after season. Since 2013, Jonathan W. Anderson has helmed the brand, helping to expand its sartorial influence in the industry, and making it an authority on modern and offbeat style.

In ready-to-wear, you’ll find neutral colors, clean lines and classic silhouettes that make for a perfect addition to almost any wardrobe. But even within these staples, expect fun, nontraditional shapes and additions like asymmetrical hemlines and hidden pleat pockets. It gives just a touch of personality to an otherwise necessary or potentially dull wardrobe. It’s a casual, lighthearted approach to timeless fashion.

Photo Credit Shutterstock

But their bags and leather accessories are what make an outfit. So many of their pieces have become iconic fashion staples over the years, that buying a new Loewe bag every season is almost a must-do. Their famous Puzzle bag comes in multiple sizes, materials, colors and textures to match almost any outfit you can put together. For something with a more dramatic flair, the Hammock Drawstring bag is inspired by the fantasy world of artist William De Morgan.

Ballon Bag by Loewe

This season’s must-buy bags include their Balloon bag, in small and large sizes and multiple colors, including dual tone leathers, that is a modern classic. For spring, the Basket bag is a stylish reinvention of the classic wicker basket and will be just as beautiful filled with spring flowers as it will be filled with all your essentials. For an upgraded, but still essential springtime look, the Woven Basket bag, is made entirely from woven leather and is a true testament to the house’s leatherwork.

Of course, if you’re looking for the it-bag of the season, then add the Flamenco clutch to your online cart asap. While it takes on the general structure of a traditional clutch, the oversized shape makes it the perfect everyday bag that will elevate almost any outfit. Made of 100 percent calfskin, the ruffled opening and knotted side clasps give it just enough character to stand out but not overpower your ensemble. Looking for something more eye-catching? The Bunny Crochet shoulder bag takes the shape of your favorite woodland creature.

With a rich history of over 170 years of leather craftsmanship and timeless style, Loewe has been based in Madrid since the beginning. Their master artisans have a history of long valued artisanal techniques in their approach to design and craftsmanship, combining the accumulated craft knowledge of their predecessors with new technologies to produce truly modern and fashionable objects that any woman would desire. While spring outings might be put on hold, spring style is alive and well in full form and functions with the styles at Loewe. Check out all of the latest styles at 24s.com and find the piece that speaks to you, whether it’s asymmetrical jean skirts or leather elephant phone cases.