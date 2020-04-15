The beardgrammers of Bollywood: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan sport a beardy chic avatar under lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:03 IST

What started off as a one-month trend in the name of no-shave November is now a running joke with men and meme-makers on the internet. As coronavirus lockdown limits people to their homes, many manly men are deciding to not shave and letting their beards grow. Actors Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who usually sport a clean look, are the latest to join the bandwagon. While it is easy to grow a beard, it is important to keep it healthy, shiny and clean. As with hair on the head, the hair on the beard also need regular trimming, conditioning and cleaning. Here are some expert tips to help you get that envy-inducing beard:

•Follow the three-step ritual: pre-shampoo, shampoo and after-care. Oil it for five minutes and wash using a normal shampoo, and then apply hair serum for conditioning.

•Use a trimmer to give it a sleek shape. Set it on blade number 2 for the sides for an angular look, and on number 4 on the chin to make it look fuller.

•Cleanse the facial skin with a non-foaming face wash at least twice a day.

•Trim the neckline and moustache regularly.

(With inputs by hairstyling experts Jaweb Habib and Rod Anker)

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian