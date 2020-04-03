‘The Beast Comes At Night’: Chris Cuomo Reveals His ‘Wicked’ Coronavirus Symptoms

CNN host Chris Cuomo offered more insight into his day-to-day experience battling the symptoms of COVID-19.

Cuomo, who announced his diagnosis earlier this week, said that nighttime was the worst.

“The beast comes at night,” he said during a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “Nights are tough.”

Cuomo described how he could feel his temperature rise even as he was getting ready to go on the air, and said he had lost 13 pounds in two days, mostly through sweat.

“I will get pain in my face now, headaches, profuse sweating,” he said. “Literally my vision in my left eye is a little blurry from pressure, from sinus pressure and some manifestation of the virus.”

Cuomo said he was told to endure the fever as much as possible to help fight off the infection, even though it makes sleeping difficult.

“And you have these wicked phantasmagorical experiences that are not dreams,” he said, describing how he saw his father, the late NY Gov. Mario Cuomo, sitting on the end of his bed so vividly that he could testify to it under oath.

As he did on Wednesday night, Gupta suggested that Cuomo take a night off to rest and recover.

See more of the conversation in the clips below: