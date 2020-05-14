The Best Albums of 2020 Give Us Exactly What We Need Right Now
You can’t cancel music. It’s true that the world has been deprived of live performances for months as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, but artists are still sharing new songs and albums—whether it be via maintaining release dates for long-planned collections or unexpected bursts of creativity borne in quarantine. As Latin trap star Bad Bunny recently told Rolling Stone about his own just-dropped, surprise LP: “There was no real meaning behind it. I just thought, ’Damn. What people need is entertainment.’” He’s right. Music offers a unique, cerebral respite from the chaos around us. Long hours in self-isolation become infinitely more bearable as brilliant albums toy with our imaginations—transporting us to other universes, or maybe just inspiring much needed solo dance parties. So whoever you are, wherever you are, whatever your tastes may be: unplug from the news and find some much-needed respite with the best albums of 2020 so far.
Fiona Apple — Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Perhaps it should be old news by now, given the cadence at which her albums arrive, but the near-eight-year-wait for Fiona Apple’s latest missive was, in fact, worth it. Fetch the Bolt Cutters, just her fifth collection in more than two decades, is a startling, abrasive, euphoric, and frenzied testimony from one of rock’s most radical creators. It yawps and hollers, twisting dog barks into beats and painful memories into universally appealing release, while raising the bar, once more, for honesty in creation. —Madison Vain
Dua Lipa — Future Nostalgia
Nobody could have imagined how crucial, how cathartic, how physically and emotionally necessary dancing would be in the spring of 2020. Thank goodness our Kosovar-British pop princess had a full disco album in the chamber. Future Nostalgia name-checks Googie architect James Lautner in its first line, bites hooks from INXS and White Town, declares Lipa the new “female alpha,” and accidentally makes social-distancing rules sexy with lead single “Don’t Start Now.” Other than its #MeToo anthem closer “Boys Will Be Boys,” Dua Lipa does not give you one single moment to sit down, which is a valuable service because there’s no telling what distressing truths you might contemplate while you catch your breath. Future Nostalgia is pure escape for your soul while your body stays trapped inside your home. –Dave Holmes
Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake
Few rappers can pull off scouring the musical stratosphere while remaining weirdly relatable like Lil Uzi Vert. On his new album, Eternal Atake, Uzi is vocal about his money and his fame but his clever pop culture references—everything from Yu-Gi-Oh! to G.I. Joe—keep him accessible, down to hang out with everyone else on Earth. That he’s honest about his anxieties, his heartbreaks, and his fears among the shimmering beats and stacks of money, feels especially vital. Add to that samples of the 3D Space Cadet pinball game, Backstreet Boys, Ariana Grande, Lyn Collins, and Uzi has emerged as a musical anomaly of the modern Internet Age. —Matt Miller
Car Seat Headrest — Making a Door Less Open
What do you do when you become an indie rock god by accident? If you’re 27-year-old Will Toledo, frontman of Car Seat Headrest, you craft a gas mask-wearing alter ego named Trait and embrace stadium-sized pop showmanship. Making a Door Less Open, their excellent 2020 LP, doesn’t so much fold in new influences as it does rip through them. Breakbeat electro (“Hymn,” on the streaming version of the set), gooey surf rock grooves (“Can’t Cool Me Down”), and dance rock-arrangements (“Famous”) all get their due—and you’d be tempted to call it reckless if it weren’t so damn good. —Madison Vain
Waxahatchee — Saint Cloud
Comfort blooms listening to Waxahatchee’s Saint Cloud. Released at the beginning of what felt like the end, Katie Crutchfield’s songwriting cuts through pervasive anxiety. It’s like a long, peaceful walk with an old friend—one who has the perfect thing to take the edge off of life. On “Lilacs” she sings about isolation and the rejuvenating power of nature. “I wake up feeling nothing / Camouflage the wavering sky / I sit at my piano, wander the wild whereby / And the lilacs drank the water / And the lilacs die / And the lilacs drank the water / Marking in the slow, slow, slow passing of time.” In hindsight, they read like an artist’s social distancing diary. But buried beneath the subject matter, the song has an easygoing complexion and an innate sense of hope. —Matt Miller
Ashley McBryde — Never Will
“You’d think a girl on fire would stay away from gasoline,” recent country breakout Ashley McBryde muses early on her energetic second LP. She’s talking about the unique gravity of her vices—men, booze, and a long drag on a cigarette—but the thought applies just as well to the listening experience of Never Will. McBryde’s 2018 debut, Girl Going Nowhere, announced a new heartland rock force to be reckoned with, and if she’d just done more of the same here, chances are she would have still made this list. Instead, she went further. With ace explorations of bluegrass (“Velvet Red”), Fleetwood Mac-esque uplift (“Never Will”), and bone-rattling rock (“Voodoo Doll”), McBryde’s slinging whisky while her peers sip soda. —Madison Vain
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — Reunions
“My love won’t change, my love won’t change,” Isbell sings on “Overseas,” “my love won’t change a thing.” Sobriety anthem “It Gets Easier” makes its title promise and continues “but it never gets easy.” “Dreamcicle” evokes an idyllic summer night only to reveal its protagonist’s broken home and guilty desire to grow up and get out of town. Isbell plants emotional land mines in some of his most beautiful music yet on Reunions, including “St. Peter’s Autograph,” a gentle obituary for a friend that doubles as an elegy for the world we’ve left behind. If you’ve been burying your feelings over the last couple of months, turn this record up and prepare for the flood. — Dave Holmes
Jay Electronica — A Written Testimony
“What a time we livin’ in, just like the scripture says / Earthquakes, fires, and plagues, the resurrection of the dead,” Jay Electronica raps at the end of the opening verse of “The Neverending Story.” It’s a line, like many of his on A Written Testimony, that read like a sacred text, a prophecy or a moral telling of our modern day plague. Jay didn’t know his album would drop in the opening weeks of a global pandemic, but like the words of holy writ, his rhymes feel the weight of the world. It was many years in the making, but Electronica’s debut exceeds its mythical proportions. Alongside Jay-Z, its subtle beats and finely drawn production juxtapose its weighty themes and poetic language. —Matt Miller
Little Big Town — Nightfall
In a town that too often rewards youth and young manhood, Little Big Town has become perhaps the most revolutionary mainstream Nashville act. The foursome—made up of two women and two men, all in their late forties or fifties—challenge the genre with dark, emotionally complex lyrics and, in an era where programmed beats and hip-hop swagger reign supreme, honeyed, four-part harmonies laid over classic pop- and singer-songwriter arrangements. Their ninth album, which arrived in January, is an illustration of everything they do well. “The Daughters,” which dropped late last year, twists Christian rhetoric into a moving, feminist prayer. “I’ve heard of God the Son and God the Father,” they sing, “I’m still looking for a God for the daughters.” On “Sugar Coat,” singer Karen Fairchild laments the masks women use to hide their pain. “Problem Child,” which sees Jimi Westbrook take over the mic, is a rallying cry for misfits and outsiders everywhere. Which isn’t to say the album isn’t, at other times, just plain old fun. They offer their take on a drinking cut with the stomping “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.” An ode to Jack, Jose, and Tito, it just feels good—and at this point in 2020, that’s it’s own sort of uprising. —Madison Vain
Soccer Mommy – Color Theory
Don’t call it a throwback. In 2018, a then 19-year-old Sophie Allison (known as Soccer Mommy) became the new vanguard for hazy, ‘90s-style indie rock with her remarkable debut, Clean. This year she proved she’s more than her influences, as Color Theory saw her move from stripped-down coffee shop fare into expansive, full band arrangements. Buoyed by searing confessions and a punk rock kick, it’s almost scary to think that Allison’s just getting started. —Madison Vain
Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG
Reggaeton is the most influential sound in global pop and hip-hop right now. Its threads connect to recent mega-hits from Drake and Cardi B, not to mention the biggest billboard chart toppers across genres and countries, and even the Super Bowl. On YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny proves he’s not only the frontman for the genre’s global takeover, but one of the most important pop stars on the planet. He finds a way to at once respect his roots and innovate in the space, crafting a cerebral collection of dancehall bangers. It’s an island party record with brains and heart. Every one of YHLQMDLG’s songs are glimmering, stylish, and assured in their continued path to world dominance. Dance to it, study it, and remember it when every star you already know tries to recreate it for the next five years. —Matt Miller
Perfume Genius — Set My Heart on Fire, Immediately
It’s never been all that easy to identify what kind of music Mike Hadreas makes and releases under the moniker Perfume Genius. Ethereal pop? Minimalist electro? Synthetic Americana? That may be a (slight) plight for those who write about him, but it’s a win for listeners. His albums have, since his 2010 debut, dared to toy with any sound that moves him. The most thrilling example of this arrives this year with Set My Heart on Fire, Immediately. His most fully-formed, hookiest release yet, it catapults between movements, daring you to deny the impulses it inevitably inspires: to dance, to cry, to live. Genre be damned, this is soul music—in its best, more authentic form. —Madison Vain