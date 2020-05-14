The Best Albums of 2020 Give Us Exactly What We Need Right Now

Little Big Town — Nightfall

In a town that too often rewards youth and young manhood, Little Big Town has become perhaps the most revolutionary mainstream Nashville act. The foursome—made up of two women and two men, all in their late forties or fifties—challenge the genre with dark, emotionally complex lyrics and, in an era where programmed beats and hip-hop swagger reign supreme, honeyed, four-part harmonies laid over classic pop- and singer-songwriter arrangements. Their ninth album, which arrived in January, is an illustration of everything they do well. “The Daughters,” which dropped late last year, twists Christian rhetoric into a moving, feminist prayer. “I’ve heard of God the Son and God the Father,” they sing, “I’m still looking for a God for the daughters.” On “Sugar Coat,” singer Karen Fairchild laments the masks women use to hide their pain. “Problem Child,” which sees Jimi Westbrook take over the mic, is a rallying cry for misfits and outsiders everywhere. Which isn’t to say the album isn’t, at other times, just plain old fun. They offer their take on a drinking cut with the stomping “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.” An ode to Jack, Jose, and Tito, it just feels good—and at this point in 2020, that’s it’s own sort of uprising. —Madison Vain