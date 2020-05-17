The Best Animated Series On Netflix Are Really Just Prestige Comedies For Any Age

Animated television has always held a timeless appeal. Whether you’re in the crop of kids who sat “too close to the TV,” or you’re in the generation who can stream a show straight from your in-lap screen, everyone knows the pleasure of getting lost in the best that cartoon-world has to offer. And it’s not just because CGI has done wonders on the Mystery Gang’s wrinkles.
From two-dimensional cartoons, to claymation, CGI, and beyond, animation has had a unique way of advancing without losing its analogue appeal. There’s something about curling up to a cartoon that rekindles our inner child, with imaginative storytelling and visual stimulation as good as any live action offering.
Luckily, animated television has advanced in its targeted age range, too, and there is now a plethora of adult series ranging further than The Simpsons and Family Guy. Whether you’re looking for an animated series that speaks to you in adulthood, an old classic from your childhood, or a happy-medium for family viewing, Netflix has got you covered.
Oh, and did we mention, Netflix is getting Avatar on May 15th?
Big Mouth
Name a more stacked line-up in comedy than the cast and writer’s room of Big Mouth. Voiced by the likes Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, and Jenny Slate, the series is penned by an equally wonderful blend of seasoned vets and up-and-comers. It’s no wonder that Big Mouth has had a quick road to three seasons (and more to come!). The sitcom is a wonderfully anxious, imaginative, and arousing exploration of puberty in suburbia.
Bojack Horseman
Bojack Horseman has become somewhat of a new cult classic as the dark comedy series has matured over time. What started out as an up and coming animated series has morphed into an incredibly thoughtful look into mental health and Hollywood. For a predominantly personified animal cast, it’s an incredible take on the human experience.
Tuca & Bertie
From the creators of Bojack Horseman, fledgling series Tuca & Bertie unfortunately failed to lock in a second season. However, the adult sitcom, starring beloved comedians Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, is worth the short watch for its delightful friendship between two thirty-something birds.
F is for Family
F is for Family is largely based upon the life of stand-up comedian Bill Burr in the 1970s. As its name would suggest, the series follows largely along the vein of humor that is trademark of the famously anti-political correctness comedian.
The Midnight Gospel
Bad news: Someone beat you to your mid-apocalypse podcast idea. Good news: Now you don’t have to make it. The Midnight Gospel is the brainchild of Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian and podcaster Duncan Trussell. The series follows a young “spacecaster” as he travels the universe to conduct interviews with other life-forms, and it’s as trippy and introspective as one might expect from an animated podcast.
Disenchantment
From The Simpsons and Futurama producer Matt Groening, Disenchantment is a medieval sitcom that follows the rebellious Bean, voiced by Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson, and her life in the kingdom of Dreamland. As an alcoholic princess, Bean navigates fantasy life with the companionship of her elf, Elfo, and personal demon, Luci.
Aggretsuko
From the creators of Hello Kitty, Retsuko is a red panda with a soul-sucking 9-to-5. When she clocks out of the accounting firm, she clocks into her local karaoke bar. Her specialty? Death metal, of course. Speaking of the grind, the episodes are ten-to-fifteen minutes, making for the perfect WFH break.
She-Ra and the Princess of Power
This reboot of the 1985 Filmation series She-Ra: Princess of Power is as empowering in its narrative as it is in its wonderfully queer world-building. It’s titular heroine is Adora, a young girl who soon realizes her superpowers. She leads a band of powerful princesses to defeat the evil army known as the Horde.
Trollhunters
The critically-acclaimed Trollhunters, created by Guillermo del Toro, follows the story of a young boy who finds a mystical amulet, giving him and his friends access to an realm of trolls and other fantastical creatures lurking right under their noses in their suburban town.
Naruto
This beloved anime adaptation of the Japanese manga series, Naruto, will be sure to please its longtime viewers along with a new generation of young fans. The series follows Naruto, an orphan who has inherited a spirit demon within him, as he becomes an all-powerful ninja and, soon, leader of his village.
