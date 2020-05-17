The Best Animated Series On Netflix Are Really Just Prestige Comedies For Any Age

Animated television has always held a timeless appeal. Whether you’re in the crop of kids who sat “too close to the TV,” or you’re in the generation who can stream a show straight from your in-lap screen, everyone knows the pleasure of getting lost in the best that cartoon-world has to offer. And it’s not just because CGI has done wonders on the Mystery Gang’s wrinkles.

From two-dimensional cartoons, to claymation, CGI, and beyond, animation has had a unique way of advancing without losing its analogue appeal. There’s something about curling up to a cartoon that rekindles our inner child, with imaginative storytelling and visual stimulation as good as any live action offering.

Luckily, animated television has advanced in its targeted age range, too, and there is now a plethora of adult series ranging further than The Simpsons and Family Guy. Whether you’re looking for an animated series that speaks to you in adulthood, an old classic from your childhood, or a happy-medium for family viewing, Netflix has got you covered.

Oh, and did we mention, Netflix is getting Avatar on May 15th?