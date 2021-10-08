The best Apple deals as of Oct. 5: iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

UPDATE: Oct. 5, 2021, 3:30 p.m. EDT This story has been updated to include the latest deals.

You could really kill some time trying to dissect the iron grasp Apple has on the general population, but when it comes down to it, their products look good, work well, and stay cutting edge — of course people like them. Whether your favorite day of the year is their annual September reveal event or you just want a solid computer no matter the brand, Apple’s got you covered. Sure, they are a little notorious for their higher price points, but we’ve rounded up the best weekly deals on iPads, AirPods, and every Apple product in between. Check them out below.

Mac

OUR TOP PICK: MacBook Pro (M1, 512GB) — $1,349.00 (save $150)

This MacBook has been sitting at $100 off for a while, but it dropped an additional $50 this week, making it an easy pick for our top spot. It’s 512GB of storage and M1 processor ensure you’ll be working with plenty of speed on your laptop, whether you’re browsing for fun or editing videos. If you are in the market for the latest and greatest, however, you might want to wait a tiny bit longer — it looks like Apple might announce new MacBook Pro models as soon as this month.

iPad

OUR TOP PICK: 2021 10.2-in iPad (WiFi, 64GB) — $299.00 (save $30.99)

The preorder wait is over — for just under $300, you can order a brand new iPad that ships out to you right away. With an A13 chip, 64GB of storage, and that same classic design, this new model is a nice update on a familiar tablet that dominates the market for a reason. You’ll want to act quick though — one of the two available colors has already sold out.

iPhone

OUR TOP PICK: 128GB iPhone 13 at Verizon — free with a select trade-ins

No new line is necessary to get the newest iPhone from Verizon, though you will likely need a newer trade in in order to get this model completely for free. Even with an older trade-in, you can still get a nice chunk off the price, which is well worth it for a phone that boasts much-improved battery life and storage.

Accessories

OUR TOP PICK: Beats Studio Buds — $124.95 (save $25)

Solid sound quality, eight hours of listening time on a single charge, active noise cancellation, three different colors to choose from, compatibility with both Apple and Android devices, and a price tag that sits under $125? This deal might just give you, as tech reporter Alex Perry puts it, “a good excuse to never use regular AirPods again.”

