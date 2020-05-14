The Best Boxer Briefs to Settle The Debate Once and for All

Let’s cut to the chase here: For most guys, the boxer brief is the ideal underwear option. Sure, the right pair of silky boxer shorts can be the play if you’re going for a sort of debauched bachelor sleaze (and make for an excellent pair of replacement-shorts in a pinch). But unless you’re trying to look like you routinely wake up in a psychedelic-induced daze unsure of whose yacht exactly you ended up passing out on the night before, a pair of boxer briefs might be more your speed.

In the grand rankings of men’s underwear options, what’re you realistically putting above the OG hybrid style that combines all the support of a brief with the all the coverage of a boxer? The boxer brief walked so the sweat short could run. Put some respect on its name. (If you’re sleeping in a straight brief we don’t have anything to say to each other, my guy. You and I will never see eye-to-eye and there’s no use pretending otherwise. Let’s respectfully bump elbows now and go our separate ways.)

Me, I’m a boxer brief man through and through. Always have been, always will be. There’s something about the structure of the style itself that feels comfortingly reassuring, and by “something” I mean the knowledge that no matter what I’m doing, whether it’s getting in a quick workout at home (good one!) or falling asleep in an oddly splayed position all over the couch, I’m never going to feel anything less than completely secure.

Plus, consider the options. You’ve got boxer briefs in materials ranging from good ol’ cotton to super-soft fabrics like tencel and modal. You’ve got breathable boxer briefs made for working out (or just generally staying active), everyday boxer briefs made for hanging out, and supportive boxer briefs with built-in pouches to keep you extra secure. Basically, if there’s a situation or a personal preference you can imagine, there are boxer briefs perfectly suited to it. Which means we might finally have an answer to that age-old philosophical problem that’s plagued man since time immemorial: Boxers or briefs? Well, in a word—both.

If you’re still not convinced, I’ve rounded up some of the best options available now to to settle the debate once and for all.