The best brunch and coffee spots in Uluwatu, Bali

I have no doubt that you’ll be in and out of the ocean whilst you’re here in Uluwatu and in between your ocean adventures you’ll be looking for the best places to fuel up, grab a coffee and kick back to relax in. I’ve just spent 4 weeks based in Uluwatu and ate my way around all of the best coffee and brunch spots ready to bring you this guide.

If you’re looking for the best places to brunch and drink coffee in Uluwatu Bali, you’ve come to the right place.

In case you need a little background… Uluwatu is located on the western cliffs of the Bukit Peninsula in Bali (the bit right at the south of the island) and is one of the popular but still pretty undeveloped regions. Crowds desend on this cliff top destination to stay within close proximity to the world class reef breaks that Uluwatu is home to. Uluwatu Beach being the spot.

If you, like me, look at a menu and lose your mind with excitement when you see things like smashed avocado on sourdough with hummus and dukkah or a dragonfruit, strawberry and banana acai bowl with homemade granola and chia seeds on a menu… You’re going to be very happy here in Uluwatu.

There are so many great places to brunch and lunch in Uluwatu, I thought it deserved it’s own blog post. Here’s a selection that I would personally note and recommend trying out!

You can see my full travel guide to Uluwatu here.