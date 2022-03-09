The best dating apps for hooking up, serious relationships, and everything else in between

Online dating is now the norm. “We met on Tinder” is the new “we met in a bar.” And this isn’t going to change any time soon.

Countless children have been born to parents who met via an online dating app like Match or eharmony, and according to eharmony, more than 50% of couples will meet online by 2031. They would say that, but it’s understandable given online dating’s popularity.

The only real problem with online dating is that there are so many services out there to consider. With so many options on the table, it can be difficult to know where to find the best crop of potential lovers. Each dating app will have features that will matter differently to you depending on your lifestyle, what you are actually looking for, and what’s most important to you. Looking for Ms. Right? Or perhaps just Mr. Right Now? It’s helpful to know how each dating app is different so that you can surround yourself with people who want the same thing as you.

What are the benefits of using a dating site?

Dating sites and apps allow you to get your information out there to a massive network of like-minded individuals. Plus, you can save a lot of time, energy, and cash by testing out a potential relationship on an app before actually meeting. We know that some dating apps can be expensive, but just think about all those wasted coffees you could avoid by chatting through an app first.

Do you really need to pay for dating apps?

There are a lot of free dating sites and apps out there, and the likes of Tinder and Hinge are seriously popular options with massive networks of users. Plus, most of the biggest and best dating sites have free versions with limitations on certain features. So yes, you can easily enter the online dating game without spending anything. There are levels to this game though, and sometimes free apps just don’t cut it.

This won’t be a surprise to hear, but you get what you pay for with dating sites and apps. For the best experience with the greatest possibility of finding exactly what you’re looking for, you are going to have to cough up the cash. We’re sorry to break it to you, but the best dating sites don’t come cheap.

What is the best dating app?

Whether you’re looking for something super specific or have tried every app on the market, we have put together a handy guide that breaks down what the deal is with each of these online dating experiences. We have lined up a selection of your best options for finding love, finding a hookup, and more, including leading services like EliteSingles and AdultFriendFinder.

These are the best dating apps in 2022.