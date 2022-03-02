The best dating sites for introverts, wallflowers, and anyone hesitant to try online dating

Who’s online: Hinge is Tinder and Bumble’s slightly more serious sibling, without being quite as serious as match. It’s consistently been known as the go-to for people open to something long-term, but willing to see where a match may take them. The app also has additional gender options and a new batch of LGBTQ specific prompts, so it’s not just straight, binary/cisgender people using it.

How it works: A Hinge profile is made up of six photos/videos and three prompts, plus basic personal information like age, height, location, education, career, drinking habits, etc.

In your discover page, you’ll see one potential match at a time and you’re able to like or respond to any of their prompts or photos — just tap on the heart in the lower corner and you’ll be given the option to type something in or just leave it at a like. In your “likes you” section you’ll see everyone who has liked or responded to something on your profile and you have the option to respond, let them start the conversation, or pass on them.

The free version of Hinge only lets you see one like at a time and you have to make a decision on them to see the next one. Preferred members can see all of their matches at once and choose which ones they want to respond to first. Free users get eight likes per day, while preferred members can send out as many likes as they please.

Features for introverts: Because the app is so prompt-focused, introverts will have a jumping-off point for starting a conversation. The prompts also allow you to show off some of your personality that might not come across naturally if you’re more reserved. The audio prompts are an especially fun way to putting your personality out there without feeling so much like you’re putting yourself out there.

Hinge also has integrated virtual video dating if you’re not ready to meet in person yet.

What it’ll cost you: The basic version is completely free and is pretty extensive. You can totally use the app long-term without paying a cent — you’ll just have to sift through matches one-by-one. If you like the freedom to browse, you might want to upgrade. Preferred members also get their profiles seen more, so it could be worth it if you’re really looking for a relationship. One month of preferred is $19.99, three months is $39.99, and six months is $59.99.