The best dating sites for shy people, introverts, and wallflowers

Online dating is pretty much the best thing that ever happened to introverts.

Now, you can scan for a potential mate without ever leaving the comfort zone that is your home. Of course, you’ll eventually need to get up and go on a date. But hey, it’s better than trying to find a single cutie at the bar or approaching a random person in a cafe.

Being introverted doesn’t necessarily mean you’re shy, but if you are a little more reserved than outgoing, dating apps can be a great way to make a first move without feeling like you’re putting yourself out there too much, too fast.

Why should you consider using a dating site?

By subscribing to a dating site , you’re shortening your odds of finding a connection. Dating sites and apps let you get your information out there to a massive network of like-minded individuals, and provide the opportunity to test out a potential relationship on an app before actually meeting in real life.

Subscribing to dating apps and sites is also a way less intimidating way of meeting someone compared to a face-to-face situation. If you find the idea of meeting people slightly terrifying, these apps can help you face your fears from the comfort of your own home.

Are there dating sites for introverts?

Tinder seems to be the go-to for anyone dabbling with online dating, but it’s not automatically an easy place to socialise just because it’s behind a screen. It’s crowded, full of users with unspecified intentions, and has more going on than most introverts will probably feel like dealing with. If endless swiping and next to no filters have you feeling more discouraged than hopeful, it doesn’t mean you’re too much of an introvert for online dating — maybe all you need is a dating site that gives you more control and the ability to take things at your own pace.

If the idea of making conversation in large groups or going up to strangers is your personal idea of hell, there are dating services out there that can cater to your specific needs. Have a hard time coming up with the perfect first line? There’s an app for that. Prefer to make meaningful connections without revealing what you look like? We found a few websites with features that can let you do that too.

Do you really need to pay for dating apps?

The good news is that there are a lot of free dating sites and apps out there, and the likes of Tinder and Hinge are good examples of free apps with massive networks of users. The bad news is that a lot of free apps simply don’t cut it.

You get what you pay for with dating sites and apps, and for the best experience with the greatest possibility of finding exactly what you’re looking for, you are going to have to cough up the cash. You can still find something worth your time with a free app, but if you’re looking for compatibility tests, chat rooms, videos, and a greater level of control, we recommend upgrading. Paid sites provide access to premium features that give you the best chance of finding something special.

What are the best dating sites for introverts?

To help improve your odds of finding the person to match your awesomeness, we have rounded up the best dating sites for introverts, including leading services like Match, eharmony, and AdultFriendFinder. There are even options specifically for hooking up, because being introverted doesn’t mean you don’t like to get it on.

These are the best dating sites for introverts, wallflowers, and shy people in 2022.