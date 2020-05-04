The best denim pieces for your iso wardrobe – Kate Waterhouse

If it wasn’t a regular feature of your weekly wardrobe before, then I’m betting it will be now. For me, jeans have become quite the iso wardrobe staple and I’m in my favourite pair a few times a week, whether it’s working from home or ducking out for a quick grocery shop. I’ve been in the market for a denim update so I decided to chat to stylist Jess Pecoraro about all things jeans. While Jess and I would normally be working together on looks for big events and race days, right now, I’m choosing to tap into her fashion expertise for my at-home wardrobe for the next little while.

So I decided to share our latest video call above, because who doesn’t want free wardrobe advice from a professional? Here we chat about the super affordable brand doing an amazing version of the current must-have style, to how to store denim and the one style she and I aren’t so in love with anymore…

Your denim dossier

Jess’ go-to denim brands. Commit these to memory!

For the best mum style jeans: Zara

Go to all-round denim brand: Nobody

Classic with a twist: AGOLDE + Frame

Vintage: Levis, Etsy and Farfetch