The best Dyson vacuums: A guide to the latest versions of stick, ball, and handheld cleaners

Dyson has carved out a major position in the home tech arena. Though the name falls under categories from air purification to beauty, its expertise shines the brightest in vacuums.

The brand’s genesis stems from the same frustrations we’ve all had with one vacuum or another. In the early ’90s, a British engineer — who was fed up with his current clunky, clogged vacuum — set out to create a vacuum that’s not a chore in itself to use.

Enter an ergonomic design, funky colors, intense cyclonic suction, meticulous filtration, and an ingenious bagless dirt collection system … and so the Dyson vacuum was born. It’s the kind of suction power that’s so satisfying to wield, it seems unfair to let a robot vacuum take all the credit.

Dyson vacuums come in four general categories: stick, upright, canister, and handheld. Dyson builds on each umbrella quite regularly, often causing confusion about which models do what — and which are even still in production. The deciding factors will narrow down to weight, compactness, suction power (the higher the suction, the better performance on pet hair and carpet), and how much you can justify spending.

The stick vacuum family tree has gotten particularly twisted over the past few years. We’ll point out which Dyson stick vacuums between V7 and V15 are best for each budget, plus compare the iconic Ball designs that are currently available.

Note that all Dyson vacuums below use Radial Root cyclone technology to create their centrifugal suction and are equipped with whole-machine HEPA filtration to capture 99.99% of microparticles that are stirred up during cleaning. All come with two to six attachments depending on the model.

Let’s discuss Dyson’s 2021 vacuum lineup: