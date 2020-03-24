The Best End of the World Movies Available for Streaming Right Now

Why are we like this? There’s a whole list of genres that provokes endless anxiety, and yet we always find ways to outdo ourselves by toying with how the world will end. You could settle in on a story about serial killers or the occult, but the apocalyptic genre thinks bigger, probing at humanity’s deepest fears: brutal and near-total elimination. You hate to see it.

Even wilder is that the genre keeps finding new ways to chronicle the downfall of man. In recent years though, this sub-genre of movies has expanded a bit, no longer just niche territory to be occupied by zombies and existential dread. This is the End is a critically acclaimed comedy that featured everyone from James Franco to Rihanna. Mad Max: Fury Road was nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Ten! In short, the genre that provokes the most fear is also one with some pretty legitimate critical clout.

So if you’ve found yourself on the couch wondering just how to worry yourself into existential oblivion, we have you covered. Below are 15 of the best end of the world films, with everything from comedy to full-blown drama. And if the kids are in the room, we’ve got one for them, too. Seriously.

