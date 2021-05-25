The best fitness trackers for every level of skill (and motivation)

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

A fitness tracker could be the crumb of encouragement we all need to get up and moving. Some track 50 different exercises, some dive into sleep quality, and others keep an eye on heart health and recovery. Which wrist candy best fits your goals?

You can’t buy motivation. But, you can buy a fitness tracking device that lights a fire under your ass to take more than 500 steps in a day, and that’s not nothing.

The rhetoric around fitness has changed quite a bit over the past few years (as made clear by Every Fashion Brand Ever releasing a line of matching leggings and sports bras). We can thank the self-care revolution for this one. Actively monitoring your fitness progression isn’t just for athletes or people training for their hometown’s 5K — and this was not the case when I was in high school. It’s a building block of wellness that people are baking into their daily groove, just like keeping up with a skincare routine or eating your vegetables.

Ever since the pandemic closed most gyms (with some starting to open back up), home fitness and smart home gyms are having a moment — and we don’t think it’s going anywhere, even when it’s 100% safe to fight with sweaty strangers over the last elliptical again. Some people need a flexible workout schedule and can’t rely on the times a gym is open or not busy. Some people just don’t feel comfortable going to the gym.

Fitness trackers fit really nicely into this widening self-made fitness sort of market. It’s the next best thing to having a trainer — suggesting workouts, watching your heart get stronger, and letting you know when it’s time for a breather — all on your own time. Whether your preferred form of exercise is the gym, a long run, a few laps in the pool, a 10-minute workout on Youtube, or a casual walk around the neighborhood, it’ll be there to catch all of your PRs.

It’s not just the time that you’re sweating that matters: Restorative exercises and recovery are just as imperative to keep an eye on. At-home yoga could be therapeutic on your days off from HIIT, with meditation sprinkled in there to keep stress or anxiety from eating at your will to get off the couch. A great fitness tracker can help with both of these things, as well as lay out a recovery plan when your body needs to rest — a constant reminder to love yourself just as hard as you push yourself.

This type of mindfulness isn’t always easy, and the best fitness trackers are the ones that will keep you in check throughout your workout as well as the rest of your day. Casual activity tracking, trackers that monitor your sleep (sometimes going as deep as times spent in each stage of sleep), heart rate, body temperature, and blood-oxygen levels can provide insight as to how much energy you can put toward a workout on a given day. They’ll also give you a head’s up if you’ve been exercising too hard — all of which can aid in optimal performance and overall health.

What’s the difference between a fitness tracker and a smartwatch?

It’s been over 10 years since the first Fitbit came out. In that time, Fitbit and other popular tracker brands have solidified ~the look~: a skinny band with a screen that fits in line with that band (unlike the face of a watch). Most of these screens are touch screens and can be synced with a smartphone to display call and text notifications alongside simple activity metrics, like steps.

But a screen and the ability to read texts doesn’t automatically meet “smart” guidelines. A fitness tracker is essentially a bracelet with sensors that send data to your phone to provide an expanded picture of the data it collects, and usually requires a phone for GPS and music, too. A smartwatch is essentially your phone, but on your wrist — so no, you don’t need to bring your phone along. It has GPS built-in (sometimes using cellular data, which usually just acts as an extra line on your smartphone carrier bill) and can download apps from Spotify to Tinder. With something like an Apple Watch, you can send voice messages or take calls, or have a full conversation via iMessage.

Let’s put it this way: You wouldn’t be that screwed if you were stranded in the middle of nowhere with your Apple Watch, even if your phone was long gone. But for people strictly focused on black and white fitness metrics or people who want a hands-off tracker that doesn’t require a super-involved setup process or daily charging, we’d make the case that a fitness tracker without high-end connectivity is the smarter, more cost-effective choice.

Are all fitness trackers waterproof?

Any respectable tracker should be able to accompany you on a run in the rain without spazzing. At this point, almost every tracker goes past splash and sweat resistance to hit a 5 ATM rating, meaning the device can withstand pressure equivalent up to 50 meters (164 feet). These should be fine to wear in the shower, in the ocean, or in a hot tub.

Swimmers have a bit more to consider than the waterproof rating. Look for a tracker with built-in GPS that can not only follow you underwater, but accurately track your laps and pace. Dedicated modes for pool swims and open water swims are ideal. (Even the most rugged, most swim-friendly watches and trackers probably aren’t suitable for extreme water sports or activities that involve high-velocity, deep submersion.)

What is the best fitness tracker for spinning?

Anyone who said “screw it, I’m dropping $2,000 on an exercise bike” over the past year would probably like to know which tracker can best log their cycling data.

In the past, indoor cycling was hard to track because most trackers gather biking data through GPS and how far you’ve biked. A reliable pedometer was the best option for stationary spinning up until an easier way came along: Simply sync the bike with your tracker’s app so your tracker has your exact progress — rather than expect a tracker to keep up in real-time.

If you already have an indoor bike, check to see which watches or software the bike is compatible with. For instance, the Peloton Bike+ features Apple GymKit integration for Apple Watches and can also be synced with a Fitbit account, but NordicTrack’s iFit doesn’t play as well with others yet. Most modern trackers and watches are equipped with an accelerometer to accurately measure “distance” on a treadmill.

So, now that we’ve gotten all that out of the way, here are the best fitness trackers you can get in 2021:



Potentially life-saving ECG feature • Always-on Retina display • Automatic hand washing detection • Sleep tracking, finally • Workout detection automatically grabs last 10 minutes of data No in-depth info on sleep cycles • Not a ton of improvements over Series 5 The Series 6 goes *way* past casual fitness tracking with one-touch ECG and blood-oxygen monitoring. Battery life:

18 hours

18 hours Built-in GPS/cellular:

Both

Both Water resistant:

Yes

Yes Tracks:

Steps, calories, sports (including underwater), heart rate, ECG, SPO2, time asleep, fall detection, women’s health tracking Apple Watch Series 6 Apple’s cutting-edge tech blazes past rivals with ECG, a new SPO2 sensor, and 911 calls from anywhere. The Apple Watch has been a game changer since its debut in 2015. Over the years, the tech giant has laid on the features that not only up the watch’s convenience and fitness-related tracking (like underwater distance tracking, sports and daily activity metrics, and iMessages straight from the wrist) but features that crown it as a true health companion as well.

On top of previous additions like heart rate monitoring and FDA-cleared ECG capabilities, the Series 6 offers an SPO2 sensor and highly-awaited sleep tracking from Apple. Blood-oxygen levels can help detect sleep disorders or atrial fibrillation (AFib) and could be helpful info to show to your doctor.



Week-long battery life • Built-in GPS and Spotify support • Heart rate and SPO2 sensor • Active Zone Minutes based on age and workout frequency No music storage • No pregnancy tracking • No color screen The Charge 4 is more capable than a general-purpose tracker but lacks connected features of a true smartwatch. Battery life:

7 days

7 days Built-in GPS/cellular:

Just GPS

Just GPS Water resistant:

Yes Fitbit Charge 4 With built-in GPS and the same week-long battery life, you can’t argue with Fitbit’s latest Charge. A quick “best fitness trackers” search on Google should give you all of the confidence you need to snag the Fitbit Charge 4. Though Fitbit has struggled to put out a true smartwatch contender, no other dedicated fitness tracker has as many complex health features packed into it as the Charge 4.

Fitbit has really honed in on every aspect of working out and your overall health — not just the info you’re looking for to burn off Taco Bell. It’s equipped with a SPO2 tracker and PurePulse to monitor your heart rate and guide your breathing. A VO2 Max rating is also given as sort of cardiovascular health score.



Pulse oximeter • Music apps and Garmin Pay-compatible • Built-in GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo mapping • PacePro and ClimbPro Simultaneous GPS + music drains battery quickly Dedicated marathoners deserve special running measures like Garmin’s map and recovery tracking. Battery life:

Up to 7 days

Up to 7 days Built-in GPS/cellular:

Just GPS

Just GPS Water resistant:

Yes (50 meters)

Yes (50 meters) Tracks:

Steps, calories, sports (including underwater), heart rate, personal running maps, SPO2, fall detection, recovery, women’s health tracking Garmin Forerunner 745 Smarter training insights and better tracking of a runner’s favorite paths make the 745 a true running buddy. No general purpose tracker will coach you through marathon training like this. The aptly-named Garmin Forerunner line goes past other Garmin models (like the Vivoactive 4) with specialized running metrics like cadence and stride length, new track recognition, plus handy running and cycling workout suggestions.

Garmin’s Elevate heart rate technology works in tandem with the new and improved Recovery Advisor, providing muscle-saving insights when you’re working dangerously hard.



Physical rotating bezel is back • Improved sensors for better sleep tracking • Running coach with advanced accelerometer • Stunning stainless steel body ECG features still in beta mode • Battery life isn’t great • Bixby is not a helpful voice assistant Battery life:

24-36 hours

24-36 hours Built-in GPS/cellular:

Both

Both Water resistant:

Yes

Yes Tracks:

Steps, calories, sports (including underwater), heart rate, ECG, SPO2, VO2 Max, sleep stages, fall detection Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Samsung’s latest is a true Apple Watch challenger, featuring better sleep tracking and the beloved rotating bezel. Samsung’s family tree of trackers and watches is a confusing one, but we’ll make it easy: The Galaxy Watch 3 is the best yet. Just released in fall 2020, it aims to up your fitness game with new additions like sleep cycles (REM, deep, and light sleep) and support for up to 40 exercise modes, seven of which can auto-detect.

The original rotating bezel has reclaimed its crown over the digital one from the Galaxy Watch Active2. It’s satisfyingly clicky and offers a speedy way to flip between, say, Spotify and your workout or to quickly answer a text. The design is slick and streamlined, but could use a makeover after all these years.



One-of-a-kind body temperature sensor • App provides meaningful data with lifestyle suggestions • Reads finger’s pulse for more direct heart rate/respiratory tracking • Particularly good at sleep tracking Doesn’t track heart rate during exercise • More wellness than fitness tracking Unique sleep metrics like body temperature and pulse are built into this stylish, inconspicuous bling. Battery life:

Up to 7 days

Up to 7 days Built-in GPS/cellular:

Neither

Neither Water resistant:

Yes (100 meters)

Yes (100 meters) Tracks:

Sleep stages, steps, heart rate, body temperature deviation Oura Ring The chic ring beloved by the NBA tackles sleep troubles with unique sensors for temperature and pulse. This unsuspecting piece of jewelry is no thicker than a wedding band, but houses technology that keep an eye on your body’s physiological responses to… life.

Oura uses a negative temperature coefficient sensor that scans while you snooze. It can’t diagnose COVID-19 like some had hoped, but it can sense a potential fever or the temperature drop that happens before your period starts. It also watches your heart rate and HRV to tally a sleep score, plus concrete suggestions about how to get more rest.



Over 60 indoor and outdoor fitness modes • Lightweight and comfortable for sleeping • Stress monitoring with guided breathing • Blood-oxygen tracking Needs to be paired with a smartphone • Multiple colors frequently out of stock • No always-on display like Bip S With this many wellness features for the price, most of us can probably ignore the lack of GPS. Battery life:

9 days

9 days Built-in GPS/cellular:

Neither

Neither Water resistant:

Yes (50 meters)

Yes (50 meters) Tracks:

Sleep stages, steps, sports (including underwater) heart rate, SPO2, fall detection Amazfit Bip U Battery life that runs laps around Apple and more fitness modes than most Fitbits. Despite eerily similar spelling, Amazfit isn’t Amazon’s brainchild. It’s Huami Corp that has baked a remarkable number of fitness capabilities into the Amazfit Bip U — the most impressive feat being a battery that lasts over a week, not a day.

The plastic-y doppelgänger of an Apple Watch has over 60 sports modes from cycling, to yoga, to swimming. Its sleep and heart rate monitoring are respectable, plus an SPO2 sensor that isn’t usually seen at this price point.



Great meditation companion • Option for always-on display • EDA is a unique way of tracking stress levels • Nearly week-long battery life Fitbit Premium subscription is pretty much required • Testy heart rate monitor • Extra insights require Fitbit Premium Fitbit’s stellar sleep tracking meets new stress mitigating tools like EDA for a true wellness watch. Water resistant:

Yes (50 meters)

Yes (50 meters) Battery life:

Up to 6 days

Up to 6 days Built-in GPS/cellular:

Just GPS

Just GPS Tracks:

Steps, calories, sports (including underwater), heart rate, ECG, SPO2, fall detection, stress levels Fitbit Sense Fitbit takes on health tracking in a new way by keeping you mindful of stress levels with a novel EDA sensor. Fitness buff meets wellness warrior with Fitbit’s newest beast, the Sense. Though it’s nearly indiscernible from the Fitbit Versa 3, there’s a bit more packed inside than the expected fitness and heart rate tracking — most notably an ECG app for detecting afib.

The Sense is also particularly in-tune to your stress levels, indicated by your body’s electrodermal activity (EDA). The built-in skin temperature sensor doesn’t provide your actual temperature like a thermometer does, but will let you know if your body goes above or below its baseline. Guided breathing and meditation sessions are also available through the mindfulness tab in Fitbit Premium.



Better-than-decent sleep analysis • Great price for the features • Automatically detects and records workouts • Guided breathing exericse • Incredible battery life No built-in GPS, but can still get phone notifications • Screen is dim Avoid the intimidation factor without skimping on essential metrics or battery life. Battery life:

10 days

10 days Built-in GPS/cellular:

Neither

Neither Water resistant:

Yes (50 meters)

Yes (50 meters) Tracks:

Steps, calories, heart rate, sleep stages, Cardio Fitness Score, women’s health tracking Fitbit Inspire 2 Score must-have health features like sleep stage detection and workout recording for under $100. You don’t need to drop $400 on the new Apple Watch to legitimize your fitness journey. Ease into a new routine with the Fitbit Inspire 2, an entry-level tracker that keeps the fitness features that can’t be compromised without connectivity overkill.

Not sure where to start? The next-gen Inspire has over 20 goal-based exercise suggestions to track goals like steps and calories burned. Every activity will earn you Active Zone Minutes, which are put toward the 150 minutes of blood pumping you should hit each week. With 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep stage detection overnight, and a 10-day battery, you won’t miss a beat.



Games and animations for motivation to get moving • Call alerts • Lots of patterns available • Parents can approve connections Less convenient if it’s synced to parent’s phone • Phone required for location tracking The Fitbit Ace 2 grows with kids as they become independent and more interested in fitness progress. Battery life:

Up to 5 days

Up to 5 days Built-in GPS/cellular:

Neither

Neither Water resistant:

Yes (50 meters)

Yes (50 meters) Tracks:

Steps, distance, in-game movements, time asleep, completed tasks, plus calories burned, body fat, and women’s health tracking at age 13 Fitbit Ace 2 A cool companion for kids who have a smartphone, the Ace 2 is a bit more advanced — but still fun. When a smartphone enters the mix, the Fitbit Ace 2 takes the training wheels off. Taking after its adult counterparts, the Ace 2 uses a three-axis accelerometer and vibration motor to track advanced metrics like distance and calories burned, plus time spent awake and asleep. At age 13, (Fitbit asks for everyone’s birthday), kids are automatically switched to an adult account for more granular info like body fat and menstrual tracking. They can still keep their Ace’s body and swap the old band for a more mature Inspire band. Kid-specific content includes 20 animated clock faces that turn into celebrations when a goal is reached (like a rocket ship taking off as they inch toward their step goal) and fun fitness challenges. Unfortunately, the experience isn’t as seamless when the Ace 2 is synced to someone else’s phone.