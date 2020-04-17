The Best Horror Movies on Hulu Will Jump Scare You Out of the Real World

The best way to watch a horror movie is from the comfort of your own home. For the faint of heart, it offers a haven from the theater’s jump scares and intense visuals. This is your home turf! You can fast forward or even abandon ship without sacrificing the price of a ticket. Of course, for the thrill seekers, it also offers a chance for an immersive experience. After all, why let the fear be contained to the theater, when a film can make your entire house feel like a death trap during and after watching?

Regardless of what kind of viewer you are, Hulu has a great library of scary movies for a proper horror moving screening in the comfort (or unease) of your own home. From classic thrillers to new-age psychological horror, these are the best titles on Hulu.

Little Monsters

Acclaimed actress Lupita Nyong’o proves that Us is just the beginning of her growing horror canon in this hybrid horror-rom-com. The Australian flick follows the strangest field trip ever, featuring a charming kindergarten teacher (Nyong’o), a man child, and a class of children who hit an unforeseeable difficulty: a zombie outbreak.

Annihilation

Based on the Southern Reach Trilogy and directed by Ex Machina’s Alex Garland, Annihilation is as much a sci-fi flick as it is a psychological horror film. Starring Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Tessa Thompson, the movie follows a group of biologists as they embark on a dangerous quest into a zone dominated by otherworldly powers.

Tragedy Girls

Think Heathers meets Nerve, or however else you’d describe high school girls on a killing spree for the sake of social media fame. This dark humored horror flick is as gory as it is witty, with enough self-awareness to make it an enjoyable twist on the otherwise standard archetypes.

The Cabin in the Woods

Directed by Drew Goddard, The Cabin in the Woods takes everything you might expect from a movie about young friends vacationing in a remote location and subverts it. From zombies to malevolent outer forces, this horror comedy features performances from Kristen Connelly, Chris Hemswroth, Jesse Williams, and Richard Jenkins.

Carrie (1976)

It’s hard to believe that the iconic, blood bucket-dropping Carrie was once (loosely) inspired so many years ago by Stephen King’s work as a high school custodian. Required viewing for any movie buff, the classic horror movie’s influence is undeniable. Whether you’re a total newcomer or working through the remakes, there’s always more to learn from Carrie’s deft navigation of high school cruelty and her vengeful telekinetic powers that defined a genre.

mother!

Back when Jennifer Lawrence was dating Darren Aronofsky, she was also in a little movie called mother!, which left reviewers the world over with some very strong feelings . The story follows a nameless woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her nameless husband (Javier Bardem), who is a poet. Lawrence’s character is fixing up their house, when another couple, played by Ed Harris and Michelle Pfieffer show up, and Lawrence’s character starts noticing some wildly spooky things around the house. All bets are on that second couple.

The Evil Dead and Evil Dead 2

Released in 1981, the Evil Dead is the perfect Halloween mix all rolled in one. It’s a supernatural-horror-comedy about a man named Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell), who takes a walk into the woods with his girlfriend and and three friends. But then they find a creepy old book, which is always how mayhem starts. The book is called Necronomicon, and it reawakens the dead when it’s read aloud. You fill in the blanks. The second of the franchise follows pretty much the same plot line (more book of the dead stuff), but some slightly more advanced filmmaking technology.

Paranormal Activity 2

When you think there are ghosts in your house, the obvious thing to do is set up cameras everywhere and record them. This 2010 movie is the second in the franchise about a family haunted by, well, paranormal activity.

The Last Exorcism

It’s great to know religious people are supportive of film and journalism. A minister allows a documentary crew to film him performing the final exorcism of his career. It doesn’t take a horror expert to predict that this is the perfect set-up for things going completely wrong.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Mysterious seeds floating from the sky kind of sounds lovely, unless those seeds carry body snatchers that take over the lives of everyone in their path. This movie is from the late ’70s, though, so those special effects probably help things from being too terrifying.

Rosemary’s Baby

This classic from 1968 features Mia Farrow as a newlywed who mysteriously gets pregnant. She’s also living next door to some neighbors who seem fishy at best, so that’s probably a clue.

Children of the Corn

A Stephen King book adapted to film, this story is basically the nightmare of anyone who fears breaking down while driving through the remote Midwest. A young couple gets trapped in a cult of children who believe anyone under the age of 18 shouldn’t live to be 19. So, that’s fun.

The Amityville Horror (1988 and 2005)

In both the original film and the remake, a couple move into a large house where a mass murder had taken place. Things don’t necessarily go swimmingly after that; a history of murder in a home tends to come to the surface eventually.

Jigsaw

Mangled bodies show up around the city, and it turns out they’re all connected to one man, John Kramer, who has been dead for more than a decade. All the bodies bear the mark that has become Kramer’s calling card, and police have to figure out how a dead man could possibly be killing anyone else.

A Quiet Place

In John Krasinksi’s horror film debut, he and real-life wife, Emily Blunt, play a couple who live in a post-apocalyptic world where monsters who have ultra-sensitive hearing can hear their every move. There’s one scene in particular, about which Blunt received a lot of press junket questions, that will definitely leave any new parents shaking.