The Best Kids’ Swimwear (Plus a Huge Sale) | A Cup of Jo

For years now, I’ve been telling everyone about Primary, the brand started by two moms in search of reasonably priced, high quality basics. The boys truly live in their pieces, and we love them so much. Toby has even started passing down sweaters and shorts to Anton, and they hold up for years of constant wear.

For summer, their new sustainable swimwear is the best around. Every piece is made from recycled materials. Like all of their clothes, everything is hand-me-down quality, and designed with comfort in mind. They’re the kind of pieces that kids feel good in and love to wear.

Their adorable designs are timeless — great colors, in bold solids and classic patterns like dots and stripes. (They even make these, for adults!) Everything is mix and match, for lots of options. Last but definitely not least, all of their swimwear offers UPF 50 protection.

Here’s some of their cute swimwear, for babies and kids:

