The best Lenovo laptops for students, gamers, and business pros

From students and business professionals to gamers and content creators, everyone needs a reliable laptop to help them get things done or make their downtime that much more enjoyable. After all, the last thing you need is for your laptop to crap out on you because it can’t handle your high level of multitasking on a busy morning. Or, possibly even worse, it can’t handle the latest, greatest video game that you’ve been dying to play all week when you finally get one free afternoon to yourself.

We rely so much on our tech devices these days that it’s barely dramatic to go into full meltdown mode when they can’t handle what we need them to do. (We’ve all been there, right? Especially since working from home has become so prevalent.) So if this sounds all too familiar and you’re in the market for a more dependable laptop, just know that we’ve got your back. Lenovo, in particular, makes some mighty fine laptops to fit a variety of needs and budgets, and we’re about to dive into what makes them so great and which models suit a selection of the most common users.

First, let’s decode the different Lenovo laptop models.

What’s the difference between Lenovo laptop models?

Lenovo is a major tech company and has been making some of the best laptops in recent years. Their lineup runs the gamut from simple, affordable Chromebooks all the way up to heavy-duty mobile workstations fit for the most demanding creative professionals. But if you’re not sure about which line of Lenovo laptops is fit for your needs (and your budget), it can get a little confusing to find your best option. Fortunately, we’ve got your back with a quick breakdown of the different types of the best Lenovo laptops to help you figure out which one may be right for you.

ThinkPad: These are Lenovo’s business laptops, and you can typically spot them at a glance by their matte black finish. They tend to have great keyboards and long battery life, so they’re definitely made for getting things done. They also include a lot of IT-friendly features that make them a popular choice for companies or schools that provide their employees or students with laptops, but that doesn’t mean they’re too stuffy for the common person to buy on their own. Within this line, there are subclasses noted by letter, including: the elite ThinkPad X and X1 series, the environmentally friendly ThinkPad L series, and the ThinkPad P series of mobile workstations. Plus, there’s also the Lenovo ThinkBook, a separate line of laptops that are more budget-minded.

IdeaPad: This is Lenovo’s line of laptops aimed directly at the common consumer, as opposed to the ThinkPad’s role as a business laptop. The selection of Lenovo IdeaPads ranges from simple and affordable to high-end Ultrabooks. This line also includes a number of Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebooks for those seeking a budget-friendly solution for their laptop needs. They run Google’s simplified Chrome OS which is primarily web-based, so they don’t have a lot of power to run big programs. However, they’re a great option for kids and students of all ages who need a lightweight companion for taking notes, writing papers, doing homework, and researching on the web.

Yoga: These are Lenovo’s hybrid laptops, offering convertible functionality. Technically, they’re known as 2-in-1 laptops, but they can really handle a great number of different configurations thanks to their sturdy 360-degree hinge. You can use it in the standard laptop position while working and browsing; put it in tablet mode for a full touchscreen experience, or for drawing or note-taking; fold it like a tent for a better view of streaming content; or place it in stand mode to play games or show off presentations without the keyboard getting in the way. No matter which mode you use them in, you can depend on the Lenovo Yoga lineup to offer strong battery life and impressive displays. You may also see the Lenovo Flex line of laptops, which is a less expensive convertible laptop that still offers a lot of the same features as the Lenovo Yoga lineup.

Legion: This is Lenovo’s line of dedicated gaming laptops. They offer solid performance to handle even the most demanding video games at their highest settings, and they’re offered in a range of affordable prices. All of the Lenovo gaming laptops used to live under the IdeaPad line, but moved over to their own dedicated line in the past few years. They definitely stand up strong to their competitors’ gaming laptops in terms of performance, but some users might find that their style is a little plain in comparison.

Overall, Lenovo isn’t quite as good as other laptop brands (namely Dell) when it comes to naming their products clearly so that potential customers can find the exact size and pricing tier they want with just a simple glance. Lenovo’s naming conventions have evolved many times over the years, and appear to change on a whim. So while you may not be able to simply look at the numbering of a Lenovo laptop model and know exactly what it offers, you can still trust that the distinct ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga, and Legion lineups will point you in the general direction you want as you begin your laptop search.

What components need to be considered when choosing a laptop?

As you figure out which line of Lenovo laptop is the best choice for you, you’ll also want to consider all the inner workings that make a laptop function at peak performance. Depending on your needs, upgrading certain components could be overkill (and quite costly, at that), so it’s key to understand what each part does before you go topping up all the specs on a custom build. That said, let’s break down all the different technical aspects that can vary — and often be customized — to help your laptop run the way you need it.

CPU: Officially known as the central processing unit, this is basically the brain of the computer as it communicates with all of the other working parts inside to keep things running smooth as can be. You’ll need a pretty heavy-duty processor if you plan to run demanding applications, such as video-editing software, design programs, and video games. If you don’t, the programs are likely to lag or even crash as they overpower your machine. However, if you’ll mostly just be reading emails, browsing the web, and typing up some documents, you can definitely get away with a less powerful processor, like an Intel Core i5 or even an i3.

GPU: If the CPU is the brains, the GPU is the beauty. The graphics card essentially determines how well the visuals on your laptop are rendered, which is absolutely key for gamers and those working in creative fields. If you want to run demanding software and play video games at their highest settings, you’ll need an impressive graphics card, such as those offered by Nvidia. Basic tasks and even some light streaming, however, will be served just fine by a standard Intel graphics card.

RAM: This is basically your system’s short-term memory and it helps to determine how many things your laptop can do at once without becoming overwhelmed and completely crapping out on you. If you like to do a lot of multitasking (we see you, with your 40 open tabs, three Excel spreadsheets, and Spotify running in the background), then you’ll probably want to opt for “random-access memory” of 8GB. To allow heavy-duty software and video games to run smoothly and efficiently, you’ll want to amp things up to 16GB of RAM. However, if you’re mostly completing simple, web-based tasks on your Lenovo laptop, 4GB of RAM should serve you just fine.

Storage: These days, the vast options for cloud storage has made the demand for seemingly excessive amounts of on-board storage almost obsolete for many laptop users. Unless you’re saving huge files, have lots of photos and videos, or need to install and run large programs or games that need to save a lot of data to your hard drive, you probably will never even come close to reaching the 1TB threshold on some higher-end laptops. Instead, save some cash by going for a lower storage tier, like 512GB or 256GB.

Display: The things you look at on your laptop — from photos on websites to streaming content to video games — will really only look as good as your display will allow, regardless of how great other components, such as the GPU, may be. You really don’t want to dip below 1080p resolution (also known as Full HD, or FHD) unless, of course, you enjoy the primitive aesthetic of grainy images and text. Gamers and creatives may want to step things up to a 2K or even 4K display to get the most out of their visuals. Many of the best Lenovo laptops also come equipped with Dolby Vision, another name for high dynamic range (HDR) which allows for enhanced contrast, sharpness, depth, and detail.

Does Lenovo make the best convertible laptops?

Lenovo actually set the bar when it comes to 2-in-1 laptops. Other brands like HP and Dell only jumped on the bandwagon after they debuted the then-radical rotating screens of the Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga in the early 2010s. Not only are these touchscreen laptops fun, but their convertibility makes them super functional, too. The sturdy 360-degree hinges of these convertible laptops allow them to rotate from closed laptop to flat tablet mode in a flash, with the ability to stop anywhere in between for optimum productivity for the task at hand. Use your Lenovo Yoga as a conventional laptop, as a tablet for reading or art, in tent mode for touch-based gaming, or in stand mode for prime video viewing.

Today, Lenovo convertible laptops live primarily within their Yoga line, but some do fall into a class of ThinkPad Yogas. This merged line indicates Lenovo Yoga convertibility, but in the form of a business laptop for a more professional user base. And though Lenovo was one of the first to ever do it, tons of other brands have now put together some of the on the market, in case you’re looking for some more variety in your choice.

Are Lenovo laptops good for gaming?

Lenovo was a little late to the game, only debuting its line of laptops specifically dedicated to gaming in 2017. Previously, Lenovo’s gaming laptops fell into the IdeaPad line, but it wasn’t easy for consumers to tell which laptops were actually made for gaming. Thus, the Legion family was born to differentiate these powerful behemoths from the standard, everyday laptop for general users.

You can build your own Lenovo Legion with top specifications to create a truly mighty laptop, including an insanely powerful Intel Core i9 processor, a top-tier Nvidia GeForce graphics card, and an intense amount of storage space well above 1TB. This will allow you to play the most demanding video games on the market at their highest settings. (You know, the way they were meant to be played.) This type of premium laptop build will come at a premium price, of course, so you can certainly step down the tech specs a little for a better price with little compromise in performance.

Despite their intense power and outstanding performance, picky gamers might be disappointed to find that Legion gaming laptops aren’t necessarily as sleek and attractive on the outside as some other brands, so you may want to consider the from a variety of different brands to find the one that looks as good outside as it functions inside.

What are the most important things to look for in a laptop?

Depending on your intended usage, you’ll want to keep an eye on a certain set of technical specs to ensure that the laptop will fit your needs without costing you lots of extra money for components you’ll never use.

Heavy-duty gamers and creative professionals should seek high-end GPU and CPU, as well as RAM upwards of 16GB. This will ensure that your software will run smoothly and you’ll get to appreciate every detail of your work or play.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, users who just need a simple laptop for mostly web-based tasks can get away with a lower-spec processor and graphics card, and 4GB of RAM should do just fine. If this sounds like you, trust that there’s no need to splurge on higher tech specs. A more affordable Lenovo laptop will still offer great quality without being overkill for your needs (or your pockets). But, if you’re looking for more options, the on the market today run the gamut across all the laptop brands, not just Lenovo.

Another aspect you may want to consider when choosing your laptop is less about what’s on the inside, and more about how it can connect to things on the outside. The availability of ports on a laptop is key if you plan to plug in thumb drives, a mouse, a microphone, or even an SD card for easy transfer of media files.

Beyond that, finding the best Lenovo laptop is really all about how you need to use it. So, we picked out a bunch of our favorites for a variety of different wants and needs below. Whether you’re a business professional, a gamer, a content creator, a student, or a little mix-and-match of them all, one of these Lenovo laptops should fit the bill.



Affordable • Long battery life • Portable Shared port for charger and headphones • Small keyboard If you’re looking for a lightweight laptop for simple tasks, this Chromebook will serve you well without breaking the bank. CPU:

MediaTek Helio P60T Processor

MediaTek Helio P60T Processor GPU:

ARM G72 MP3 800GHz

ARM G72 MP3 800GHz RAM:

4GB

4GB Storage:

128GB SSD

128GB SSD Display:

10.1-inch Full HD touch screen Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet Lightweight, portable, and affordable, this Chromebook is at the top of its class. This ultraportable 2-in-1 Lenovo laptop can be used in either tablet mode or as a laptop, boasting dual cameras, great visuals, and a plug-and-play detachable keyboard for the ultimate in convertibility and convenience. It’s a Chromebook, so it boots up fast and runs on the simplified Google Chrome OS. That means it won’t be able to handle demanding applications, but it’s ideal for simple, web-based tasks like web-browsing, emailing, and note-taking. Best of all, its battery lasts up to 22 hours, so it can easily take you through a whole day of work or classes (or both!) without a maniacal rush to find an outlet to plug in.



Powerful • Portable • Durable No SD card reader • Below-average graphics Whether in the office or WFH, this ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a business laptop that helps make your workday a breeze (at least when it comes to the tech stuff, anyway). CPU:

10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U

10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U GPU:

UHD Graphics

UHD Graphics RAM:

8GB

8GB Storage:

256GB SSD

256GB SSD Display:

14-inch Full HD Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon With a classic Lenovo style, this laptop makes it easy to get down to business. A durable, yet lightweight design ensures that this powerful Lenovo mainstay is easy to tote around without having to worry about it getting banged up in your briefcase on your commute. It features fast performance and a fingerprint reader so you can get right down to business the second you’re on the clock, and it also has a fantastic keyboard that you won’t mind tapping on all day long. Best of all, it has plenty of ports, and its webcam has a sliding shutter so you’ll never have to worry about showing your WFH face on a Zoom call before you’re ready.



Included stylus • Gorgeous display • Fast performance Pricey • Widescreen display From multitasking through your work day to indulging in epic binge-watch-fests, this convertible laptop offers 360 degrees of powerful opportunities. CPU:

Intel 11th Generation Core i7-1185G7

Intel 11th Generation Core i7-1185G7 GPU:

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM:

16GB

16GB Storage:

1024GB SSD

1024GB SSD Display:

14-inch Full HD touch screen with Dolby Vision Lenovo Yoga 9i From work to play, this 2-in-1 flips and folds to fit all your needs. Multitask with demanding programs thanks to this convertible laptop’s powerful processor and tons of RAM. It also boasts an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours, a built-in HD webcam with privacy shutter, a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and a Lenovo Active Pen that stores (and charges!) right within the laptop’s frame. Its Dolby Vision display paired with its Dolby Atmos Speaker System make for peak cinematic experiences (at least from a laptop) no matter the configuration. Though if we had to nitpick, the only downside may be its 16:9 display ratio. While great for streaming content, it tends to shorten your display space and force you to scroll down a little more often when trying to be productive.



Great performance • Beautiful display • Ultra-lightweight Minimal ports • Small touchpad Whether you’re working, studying, traveling, or all of the above, this compact laptop offers everything you need to stay productive wherever life may take you. CPU:

11th Generation Intel Core i5-1130G7

11th Generation Intel Core i5-1130G7 GPU:

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM:

16GB

16GB Storage:

512GB SSD

512GB SSD Display:

13-inch 2K Dolby Vision Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano An ultraportable choice that’s small, yet mighty. Slim, compact, and lightweight at just two pounds, this highly portable laptop does not compromise when it comes to performance. Its display may be smaller, but it’s bright, crisp, and clear to deliver great views whether you’re working, streaming, or simply scrolling. It also has a built-in HD webcam, backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and a nice battery life of up to 12 hours. Its touchpad could be a little bigger, and they could have spared an extra port or two, but otherwise, this is a fantastic choice that’ll keep up with the busy schedule of anyone who’s always on the go.



Superb gaming performance • Breathtaking graphics Expensive • Plain exterior design • A little bulky Plain and simple, gamers will not be disappointed by this gaming laptop’s impressive build and powerful performance. CPU:

10th Generation Intel Core i9-10980HK

10th Generation Intel Core i9-10980HK GPU:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q 8GB RAM:

32GB

32GB Storage:

1TB SSD + 512GB SSD

1TB SSD + 512GB SSD Display:

15.6-inch Full HD with Dolby Vision Lenovo Legion 7i Gamers seeking lightning-speed performance and stunning graphics need not look any further. With top specs selected, this premium laptop allows heavy-duty gamers to enjoy all of their favorite video games, no matter how demanding they may be. It has a top-of-the-line Nvidia graphics card to tackle the highest frame rates with ease, and a powerful processor to keep things running smoothly. It boasts thermal sensors and dual fans to keep things both cool and quiet. Plus, its keyboard is designed specifically with gaming in mind, offering a tactile and responsive experience across a comfortable layout of keys and touchpad. Overall, it’s incredibly well-made and it’s Lenovo’s best gaming laptop — hands down — but some may care that its outward appearance is not quite as aesthetic as its competitors.



Durable build • Powerful performance Pricey • On the heavy side If your line of work requires powerful performance in a highly-durable shell, this mobile workstation should be a top choice. CPU:

Intel Core i7-10750H

Intel Core i7-10750H GPU:

GeForce GTX 1650Ti Max-Q

GeForce GTX 1650Ti Max-Q RAM:

32GB

32GB Storage:

1TB SSD

1TB SSD Display:

15.6-inch Full HD with Dolby Vision HDR Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme A high-performing mobile workstation to power the most demanding fields of creative work. A worthy competitor to the MacBook Pro, this high-end mobile workstation provides lightning-fast performance, even when running demanding programs oft-used in fields like engineering, videography, and content creation. Its bright and crystal-clear display allows you to catch every little detail you need to see, while its durable design keeps you confident when working on the go. Far more powerful than the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the X1 Extreme also boasts more ports and a larger screen to maximize users’ productivity. It’s certainly portable, but definitely not the lightest laptop out there, so just keep that in mind if it’s a deal-breaker.



Beautiful display • Great performance for price Half-sized up/down keys • No Thunderbolt port This ThinkBook is a solid choice for those who need the power to run demanding programs but don’t necessarily need all the bells and whistles. CPU:

Intel Core i7-10870H

Intel Core i7-10870H GPU:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q RAM:

16GB

16GB Storage:

512GB SSD

512GB SSD Display:

15.6-inch UHD 4K Lenovo ThinkBook 15p A mid-range laptop with the power and performance to compete with the big dogs. As we’ve mentioned, Lenovo offers plenty of ThinkPads for business professionals and creatives in need of powerful content creation, but they can soar well above the $2,000 threshold. For those who need comparable power without the heavy price tag, this ThinkBook delivers a workable CPU and GPU to not only get the job done, but do it impressively well. It lacks a Thunderbolt 3 or 4 port, but it does keep users well-connected with multiple USB-A and Type-C ports, an audio jack, and an SD card slot. It also has a webcam with privacy shutter, and a fingerprint reader for quick and easy login with a touch.



Great audio • Sleek design • Impressive performance If you’re on a budget, but want a laptop that can keep you both productive and entertained, this gaming laptop makes a fine choice. CPU:

Intel Core i7-9750H

Intel Core i7-9750H GPU:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 RAM:

16GB

16GB Storage:

512GB SSD

512GB SSD Display:

15.6-inch Full HD Lenovo Legion Y540 From work to play, this laptop is a great choice for casual gamers. Casual gamers will find that this laptop has just the right amount of power at just the right price. Made for gaming, it can handle the more demanding titles on the market, but its powerful i7 processor also makes it an awesome all-purpose laptop, easily taking you from multitasking during business hours to gaming and streaming when you’re off the clock. It’s also thermally optimized to keep things running cool and quiet, and it’s got a backlit keyboard for discreet working and gaming at all hours. When you’re ready to put things on full-blast, however, you’re sure to be impressed by its Harmon speakers with Dolby Atmos.