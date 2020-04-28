The best lockdown cooking hack

Iso-cooking may be taking the world by storm, but what if you and the kitchen just don’t mix? Despite the overload of bread baking and pasta rolling we’re seeing on socials, cooking from scratch isn’t for everyone – and that’s OK.

If subscription food boxes are more your speed, here are the best of the bunch.

PEPPER LEAF

Boasting farm-to-table cooking, Pepper Leaf uses top ingredients sourced from hand-picked small farmers, growers and family-owned businesses – an important trait in the COVID-19 economic crisis. Delivered weekly at your own schedule, the classic box will buy you food for one or two people for three to five nights, with free seasonal fruit with your first box. Prices start from $63.90 a week.

DINNERLY

Sick of trying to decide what’s for dinner? A two-person box with Dinnerly will set you back about $40 for four meals a week. Learn how to whip up a Malaysian chicken curry like a pro, or a Vietnamese beef salad that rivals your local takeaway – using quality ingredients and no stress.

DINNER SORTED

The name says it all. Pick your box – low carb, Aussie family or classic, among others, choose your recipes and have them delivered every Monday afternoon. Boasting fresh veggies straight from the producers’ market, boxes feed two to four people and start from $59 a week for a vegetarian option or $79 for a classic.

YOUFOODZ

If you don’t want to do any cooking, Youfoodz are delivered to your door ready to heat and eat. You can get seven low calorie meals for $55 with online specials, and can now add grocery essentials like milk, meat and fruit and veg to your order.

NOURISH’D

It’s takeaway, the healthy way. For the health-conscious, Nourish’d has a rotating menu of 55 gluten, dairy, preservative and sugar free meals that are prepared by chefs and delivered ready to eat. From butter chicken with cauliflower rice to caramelised pork, their ‘slice of convenience’ package will get you five meals from $69.

media_camera Nourish’d founder Abbey Cameron.

HELLO FRESH

If you want to cook without the hassle of grocery shopping or meal planning, Hello Fresh is for you. A box of fresh ingredients, all measured out for each easy-to-follow recipe, makes cooking a breeze. Meals work out about $7.49 on a family plan, but you can get $40 off your first box with current specials.

MARLEY SPOON

You won’t get bored with Marley Spoon, with 27 nutritionist-approved recipes like crunchy chicken katsu or oven-roasted salmon to choose from every week. Cook with seasonal ingredients and reduce your food waste with step-by-step recipe cards that won’t take longer than 30 minutes.

media_camera Marley Spoon.

DINNER TWIST

WA-based Dinner Twist has a great express box, filled with recipes requiring less chopping and minimum prep that can be cooked in 20 minutes. They’ve also got plant-based boxes, a wholesome option and family box that the kids will love. They work with local suppliers and farmers and pride themselves on being family owned and operated.

