The Best Natural Sunscreens to Keep Your Face Looking Its Best

Sorry, what’s that? You think because you’re cooped up indoors you don’t need SPF in your life anymore? Oh, word? You couldn’t be more wrong, my guy. It’s still super important to slather on some sunscreen every day, regardless of how little sun exposure you think you’re actually getting. The sun’s tricky like that (and remember, you should be taking walks).

If you’re really going to be about that skincare life, do it right. Do it au naturel. In other words, buy yourself some natural sunscreen. For our purposes here, “natural” sunscreen is sunscreen absent all the bad, potentially harmful shit you always immediately ignore when you see it on the back of products you use on the regular. Plus it tends to be more sustainable, so it’s better for your face and the planet.

Natural sunscreen is like natural wine with none of the funk. You like natural wine, right? (Let me rephrase: You pretend to like natural wine, right?) If you spent half the amount of time stressing out over your own skin as you do pondering how long the “skin contact period” was before deciding what to drink, maybe you wouldn’t be such a novice when it comes to these skincare tips, you wino. Step it up. Learn about the nuances of mineral versus chemical SPF. Figure out which sunscreens best blend with your skin tone (because it’s not one size fits all, I assure you). Get a handle on whether you prefer something that feels weightless, or an option that makes you feel invincible when it comes to the sun. (Oh, and remember to reapply.)

Invest in a natural product that’ll actually, actively help you stay healthier. And while you’re at it, you can help your skin begin the process of recovering from a long night of gently swishing orange wine around in your glass before deciding the aftertaste is too acidic for your highly sensitive palette.