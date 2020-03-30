The Best Natural Sunscreens to Keep Your Face Looking Its Best
Sorry, what’s that? You think because you’re cooped up indoors you don’t need SPF in your life anymore? Oh, word? You couldn’t be more wrong, my guy. It’s still super important to slather on some sunscreen every day, regardless of how little sun exposure you think you’re actually getting. The sun’s tricky like that (and remember, you should be taking walks).
If you’re really going to be about that skincare life, do it right. Do it au naturel. In other words, buy yourself some natural sunscreen. For our purposes here, “natural” sunscreen is sunscreen absent all the bad, potentially harmful shit you always immediately ignore when you see it on the back of products you use on the regular. Plus it tends to be more sustainable, so it’s better for your face and the planet.
Natural sunscreen is like natural wine with none of the funk. You like natural wine, right? (Let me rephrase: You pretend to like natural wine, right?) If you spent half the amount of time stressing out over your own skin as you do pondering how long the “skin contact period” was before deciding what to drink, maybe you wouldn’t be such a novice when it comes to these skincare tips, you wino. Step it up. Learn about the nuances of mineral versus chemical SPF. Figure out which sunscreens best blend with your skin tone (because it’s not one size fits all, I assure you). Get a handle on whether you prefer something that feels weightless, or an option that makes you feel invincible when it comes to the sun. (Oh, and remember to reapply.)
Invest in a natural product that’ll actually, actively help you stay healthier. And while you’re at it, you can help your skin begin the process of recovering from a long night of gently swishing orange wine around in your glass before deciding the aftertaste is too acidic for your highly sensitive palette.
Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen
Pro tip: slathering on the zinc was, is, and always will be one of the best ways to reflect harmful UV rays.
Everyday Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Supergoop! has long since disrupted the sunscreen market (exclamation point and all) with its emphasis on natural ingredients, and this everyday lotion is no exception.
Sun Guard Very Water Resistant Sunscreen SPF 45
It’s super important to apply sunscreen that won’t wear off when you’re in the water, and Jack Black’s is great regardless of the setting. Don’t forget to re-up as often as you can.
SPF 15 Oil Free Moisturizer
Okay, this one’s technically an everyday moisturizer, but it’s oil-free and SPF 15 (and comes packed with a much-needed dose of vitamin E), so I’m slipping it in. It’ll be our secret.
Resist Super Light Wrinkle Defense SPF 30
If you’re a relatively young rapscallion like myself and are under the impression you’re somehow impervious to all visible signs of aging, I got some bad news: you ain’t. Paula’s Choice makes your best defense yet against the wrinkles you aren’t worrying about.
Day Cream
It’s called Day Cream for a reason: use Anthony’s concoction daily to protect yourself and your skin.
Sundaze Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Sunscreen that smells so good you’ll have to resist licking it off your face. (To be clear: Don’t lick this off your face.)
Clean Screen Mattifying Face Sunscreen SPF 30
My skin tends to get oily throughout the day, so the mattifying properties in this sunscreen help to keep me from looking too shiny while preventing any sun damage.
Sport Sunscreen Spray
Coola makes a super easy-to-apply spray infused with antioxidants, to be reapplied 40 minutes or so after contact with water.
Super Fluid SPF 50+
You’re telling me you wouldn’t trust Kiehl’s to make one of the best lightweight natural sunscreens on the market? The brand’s SPF 50 Super Fluid keeps your skin protected but doesn’t clog pores in the process.
Max Mineral Naked Protective Lotion
Peter Thomas Roth’s zinc oxide-infused protective lotion is perfect for drier skin, especially when applied on top of a daily moisturizer.
Force Field Daily Defense Lotion
Okay, yes, this one’s technically a moisturizer as well, but Ursa Major’s daily defense lotion comes packed with SPF 18 and plenty of other ingredients to keep you looking fresh-faced throughout the day.
