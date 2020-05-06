The Best Netflix Original Movies of 2020

This is a year where escape and entertainment is even more of a necessary ointment to the world around us. Netflix knows how to read a room. The streaming platform’s early slate of original movies is one of its most varied to date, and it’s surely not afraid of going where other distributors aren’t going. Early in the year, Netflix released Horse Girl, which is handily the weirdest movie of the year thus far. Following that, Netflix offers up Circus of Books, which documents a seemingly innocent bookstore that just happens to have once held the title of “biggest distributor of gay pornography in the United States.” Yeah, Netflix isn’t messing around.

If that all sounds a bit out there, fear not: the streaming platform has also released a bit more traditional fare with action war films like Extraction and a beautiful documentary about a secret romance, concealed for seven (!!) decades. These are the best Netflix original films of 2020 (so far…).