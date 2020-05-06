The Best Netflix Original Movies of 2020

This is a year where escape and entertainment is even more of a necessary ointment to the world around us. Netflix knows how to read a room. The streaming platform’s early slate of original movies is one of its most varied to date, and it’s surely not afraid of going where other distributors aren’t going. Early in the year, Netflix released Horse Girl, which is handily the weirdest movie of the year thus far. Following that, Netflix offers up Circus of Books, which documents a seemingly innocent bookstore that just happens to have once held the title of “biggest distributor of gay pornography in the United States.” Yeah, Netflix isn’t messing around.
If that all sounds a bit out there, fear not: the streaming platform has also released a bit more traditional fare with action war films like Extraction and a beautiful documentary about a secret romance, concealed for seven (!!) decades. These are the best Netflix original films of 2020 (so far…).
Extraction
If you’re in the market for a thrill, Sam Hargrave’s new action-packed film Extraction will keep your heart pumping for two hours straight, from one car chase scene to the next. Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a hardened mercenary tasked with the rescue and extraction of a high powered drug lord’s son from a rival drug lord’s kidnapping. He and the boy, Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), form a bond on their wild journey across Dhaka, Bangladesh that leads Tyler to potentially sacrifice his life for the boy despite the fact that he will no longer receive payment for the mission…but probably not, because they have already announced a sequel.
A Secret Love
Move over A League of Their Own; this touching documentary about two women in love is one of the sweetest features currently available on Netflix. Pat Henschel and pro baseball player Terry Donahue formed a relationship over seven decades and for nearly the entirety of it, they kept their love hidden from those around them. Seeing all different shades of prejudice and hardship, the two prove that love runs deeper than hate.
Circus of Books
This documentary looks into a decades-old establishment in West Hollywood. In 1976, the book store became known as a salacious underground purveyor of gay pornography, but the secret continued to grow. Eventually, this mom and pop shop run by a nice Jewish couple became the largest purveyor of gay male pornography in the United States and solidified its place within the annals of adult entertainment history.
Horse Girl
While some of Netflix’s original films have been hit and miss this year, Horse Girl is a welcomed walk on the wild side. The psychological drama, starring Allison Brie, Debby Ryan, and Molly Shannon, is a slow burn look into mental illness that leaves viewers questioning whether the truly bizarre film they’ve just watched is a meditation on stability or a treat of a sci-fi movie. Hot take: neither answer is bad.
All Day and a Night
Jeffrey Wright and Ashton Sanders star in this deeply affecting film about a young man named Jahkor who ends up in the same prison as his father. Leading up to his initial incarceration, the film takes a look at Jahkor’s life and how the system and environment he grew up in contributed to his ill-fated future.
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
This investigative documentary follows the complex case of Cyntoia Brown. At 16, she killed a man after feeling threatened by him during a sex work exchange. She was sentenced to life in prison, but years later, her case gained national attention, eventually garnering the support of celebrity figures. The documentary follows her request for clemency.
Lost Girls
When her grown daughter Shannan goes missing on Long Island, Mari Gilbert turns to law enforcement for help. Upon learning Shannan was working as a prostitute the night she disappeared, the police lose interest. Mari’s persistence to continue searching leads the police to bodies of several missing working girls around the area. Based on the book by Robert Kolker, which followed the families and friends of the real victims of the Long Island Serial Killer, Lost Girls shows the lengths a mother will go to in order to get justice for her daughter.
Justin Kirkland
Justin Kirkland is a writer for Esquire, where he focuses on entertainment, television, and pop culture.
Lauren Kranc
Lauren Kranc is an editorial assistant at Esquire and Masters student at New York University.