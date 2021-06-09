fbpx
Latest News
The best noise-canceling headphones for frequent flyers
June 9, 2021

The best noise-canceling headphones for frequent flyers

Whether you like it or not, flying on a plane means that you’ll inevitably be confronted with a multitude of unpleasant sounds, from crying babies to the plane’s roaring engine.

We’ve rounded up the best headphones in general, the best noise-canceling headphones, and the best wireless headphones before, but this is our first time delving into the best options available to drown out the noises specific to air travel, to help you have a significantly more comfortable flight. 

NEXT STORY:

Plus, active noise-canceling technology is more accessible than ever nowadays, so it’s easy to find a variety of headphones with the ability to block out nearly all unwanted ambient sound. Many headphones also have the ability to go wireless, sync up with your smart devices, and so much more. Read more…

More about Travel, Headphones, Noise Canceling Headphones, Carry On, and Tech

214bbc9a 671a 43e3 9c03 195b7bd1e19b



IMAGE: Amazon


BEST FOR SHORTER TRIPS

COWIN E7 Active Noise Canceling Headphones

These headphones can block out nearly all ambient sound, with a price point that’s hard to beat.


$59.99 from Amazon

A7dac623 72a3 4a9b 9fb6 7b074ec673ee



IMAGE: Amazon


BEST FOR TRUE AUDIOPHILES

Sony Noise Canceling Headphones WH1000XM3

This luxe option adapts to the world around you, allowing you to filter out background noise without doing a thing.


$348 from Amazon

A13c8680 5e29 43ee a998 15561745ab68



IMAGE: Amazon


BEST FOR APPLE LOYALISTS

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones

These headphones deliver a professional-grade audio experience, can easily be synced with Apple devices, and are comfortable enough for all day use.


$349.95 from Amazon

58ae095e 55a4 4c49 8e62 139fe822ee67



IMAGE: Amazon


BEST FOR PEOPLE WHO DON’T MIND A LITTLE BULK

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones are easy to transport, have great inutive controls, and have a long lasting battery life.


$175.95 from Amazon

Source link

Jimmys Post
0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now