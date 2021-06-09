The best noise-canceling headphones for frequent flyers

Whether you like it or not, flying on a plane means that you’ll inevitably be confronted with a multitude of unpleasant sounds, from crying babies to the plane’s roaring engine.

We’ve rounded up the best headphones in general, the best noise-canceling headphones, and the best wireless headphones before, but this is our first time delving into the best options available to drown out the noises specific to air travel, to help you have a significantly more comfortable flight.

Plus, active noise-canceling technology is more accessible than ever nowadays, so it’s easy to find a variety of headphones with the ability to block out nearly all unwanted ambient sound. Many headphones also have the ability to go wireless, sync up with your smart devices, and so much more. Read more…

IMAGE: Amazon



BEST FOR SHORTER TRIPS COWIN E7 Active Noise Canceling Headphones



These headphones can block out nearly all ambient sound, with a price point that’s hard to beat.

$59.99 from Amazon







IMAGE: Amazon



BEST FOR TRUE AUDIOPHILES Sony Noise Canceling Headphones WH1000XM3



This luxe option adapts to the world around you, allowing you to filter out background noise without doing a thing.

$348 from Amazon







IMAGE: Amazon



BEST FOR APPLE LOYALISTS Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones



These headphones deliver a professional-grade audio experience, can easily be synced with Apple devices, and are comfortable enough for all day use.

$349.95 from Amazon







IMAGE: Amazon



BEST FOR PEOPLE WHO DON’T MIND A LITTLE BULK Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones



Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones are easy to transport, have great inutive controls, and have a long lasting battery life.

$175.95 from Amazon



