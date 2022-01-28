The best pillows for a good night’s sleep after a doomscrolling session

BEST PILLOW DEALS RIGHT NOW:

Getting more sleep may be one of your top 2022 resolutions, but achieving a good night’s sleep may be a little bit harder than you’d think. Busy schedules, frequent stress, and bad rest environments can be culprits for sleep troubles. Poor sleep is a common issue, too. According to the American Sleep Association , 50 to 70 million U.S. adults have a sleep disorder.

Plus, spending all day with your neck bent over your phone as you doomscroll through Twitter can take a serious toll on your general comfort level (and mental health). At the end of the day, you want a nice, comfortable pillow to ease that “tech neck.” If your pillows aren’t upping your comfort or helping you get a good night’s sleep, it might be time for an upgrade.

Some pillows have some not-so-basic features, including hypoallergenic materials, anti-wicking fabrics, and memory foam technologies for head, neck, and shoulder support. (Gone are the days of a simple feather pillow or down pillow as your only choice — and that’s a good thing.) But with so many options, it can be hard to find the right fit. Before you buy a pillow, there are a few things you might want to consider.

Bed size

Whether you have a twin, full, queen, or king sleeping arrangement, make sure a pillow complements the size of your bed. You don’t want a pillow that will get lost in a mountain of sheets or take up too much space. Most pillows come in multiple sizes, so check size compatibility first before you make a decision.

Sleeping position

Are you more of a back, side, or stomach sleeper? Keep your sleep style in mind when you’re looking for a pillow. Some pillows vary when it comes to firmness, so you want to be comfortable and pain-free while you rest.

Body support

If you have head, neck, shoulder, or back pain, you’ll want to opt for a pillow that will provide ample support and alleviate pressure. Steer clear of pillows that are too soft, because they could cause more aches. You might want to speak with a physician before choosing a pillow if you have serious pain.

Pillow materials

Bamboo-derived rayon, memory foam, and down are common materials that you’ll find in pillows. If you’re considering a particular brand, check to see if their products have hypoallergenic features. If your pillow resists common allergens, including dust mites and mold, you’ll most likely have an easier time breathing and sleeping in your room. Plus, some pillows are made with sustainable materials, so that’s a plus for your wellness and the environment.

Maintenance

Pillows are supposed to be convenient solutions for sleep troubles. If a pillow isn’t easy to clean, skip it and look at your other options. You’ll want to opt for a pillow that’s spot-cleanable or laundry-friendly for stress-free maintenance. It also helps to find a pillow with a good warranty policy or guarantee policy, however not all brands offer them.

Pillow type

Do you like the firmness you get from memory foam? Or do you want something squishy with a lot of give? There are also options for something in between, like shredded memory foam, not to mention high-tech gels and alternative pillow filler options, like bamboo.

Whether you sleep on your back, on your side, or on your stomach, there’s a pillow out there to help you sleep better. Here are our top picks.