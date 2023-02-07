The Best Real Estate Instagram Account To Follow as a Realtor

With over 220K followers, BGW Home Team is making the best use of Instagram’s visual format to bring more transparency to the real estate industry.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Real Estate and Instagram are the perfect match made in heaven, and it’s not without good reason. Since Instagram focuses on photo and video-based content, it’s a flawless fit for showing off stunning properties and marketing your real estate business to over 1 billion daily platform users.

When it comes to great real estate Instagram marketing, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Let’s take a peak at the best real estate Instagram account you should be following, if you’re not already—and you’ll get plenty of inspiration to kickstart your journey.

With over 220K followers, BGW Home Team AKA @marriedrealtors_florida, is making the best use of Instagram’s visual format to bring more transparency to the real estate industry. The founders, Terrance and Demeeka Cobb use their platform to help build trust and show their commitment to helping their clients find the perfect home in their market.

Demeeka is the face of the brand and her staple is reels that give viewers a complete look at buying and selling real estate, with all the details in an understandable format. She uses a mix of trending sounds, dancing and comedy to catch a scrollers attention and highlight the gray areas that most real estate agents don’t take the time to explain.

Through her Million Dollar Introvert Coaching Program, Demeeka has taught hundreds of agents how to get 100% of their business through social media by creating well-rounded accounts that include beautiful home tours, posts sharing financial literacy tips, and expert advice on how to buy and sell real estate. She points out that there’s more to growing a sustainable business on social media than just posting a few reels. You must have the right strategy and framework to give your future client the nudge they need to invest in real estate, whether they are a first-time homebuyer, luxury client or a seasoned investor.

Browse through her account @marriedrealtors_florida to see how she explores topics such as investment and renovation tips, the home buying and selling process, or national news on what’s hot in the real estate market. Also, expect to find plenty of behind-the-scenes posts and stories from her upcoming TV series on the Emmy nominated American Dream TV. Demeeka has turned Instagram into a real estate lead machine, and by following her, you can get inspired to do the same!

You don’t need to be an Instagram expert to get started, just follow a few of your favorite real estate creators like BGW Home Team and this will inspire you to create valuable real estate content (video of course!) that will set you up for success in your real estate business! We all know that social media can be a great way to build your brand and if you want to become a thought leader in the real estate industry you must start utilizing Instagram as the powerful marketing tool that it is.

