The Best Relaxation Products To Help With All The Stress | Grit Daily News

Relaxation might be a little hard right now. Things are kind of crazy. The good news is there’s a bunch of little things you can do to help de-stress and treat yourself a little bit.

Candles

One of my favorite ways to relax and take the stress off is lighting a scented candle. I am obsessed with good smelling things, and something about a candle just seems so peaceful and calming.

One of my favorite brands for scented candles is Voluspa. Their candles always come in gorgeous containers that can be reused, and the scents are so luxurious. The candles are strong enough to fill a room with the scent but not so strong that the smell will give you a headache. Two of my favorites are the Voluspa French Cade Lavender Petite Embossed Glass Jar Candle ($12 on Amazon) and the Voluspa Crisp Champagne 2 Wick Tin Candle ($21 on Amazon).

Another great option for scented candles is the tried-and-true Yankee Candles. Not every scent they offer is a winner because some of them are way too strong, but a lot of the scents are amazing and the candles are huge, so the candles are great value-wise. I love the Large Jar Candle Clean Cotton ($16.87 on Amazon) and the Large Jar Candle Lavender Vanilla ($20.99 on Amazon). The large jar ones are a great option because they last forever, and the jars are handy once the candle finally runs out.

Bath Products

When I think relaxation I immediately think of a nice hot bath. Baths are an excellent way to pamper yourself, especially when done with the right extras.

I’m a big believer in bath bombs. I don’t know if they really do anything special, but they smell nice and they fizz and it’s nice. These Hemp Bath Bombs by Schone Body ($19.99 for a Pack of 8) are great because they come in two different scents (mint and lavender) so you can switch it up as needed. The scents are super relaxing, and these bath bombs definitely help me unwind after a long day.

A bath is not a proper bath without bubbles. I use kid’s bubble bath because if you wouldn’t let your kid soak in it, you probably shouldn’t either. Kid’s products are also great for sensitive skin because they’re always so gentle. This The Honest Company Truly Calming Lavender Bubble Bath Tear Free Kids Bubble Bath ($9.99 on Amazon) smells great and gives you all of the bubbles with none of the chemicals.

Cuddly Things

This is a little bit of an obscure relaxation product, but I swear by it. This Intelex Cozy Therapy Wrap ($19.95 on Amazon) is essentially a microwaveable stuffed bunny rabbit. It’s great for relieving aches and pains, or for cuddling when its cold out. It’s hard not to be relaxed with a cute pink bunny around your neck loosening your muscles.

My mom gave me this Amy Garden weighted blanket ($45.90 on Amazon) for Christmas a couple of years ago, and this thing changed my life. Something about the weight is incredibly calming. Curling up in this blanket gives me such a safe and secure feeling that immediately relaxes me. I can’t recommend it enough.

If weighted blankets aren’t your thing, cuddling up in front of the TV with a cozy throw is still a great way to relax. The Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($29.99 on Amazon) is super soft and it looks fabulous enough to leave out on the couch without messing up your whole living room aesthetic. It also comes in a bunch of colors to match every vibe.