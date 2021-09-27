The best robot vacuum deals as of Sept. 23: Roombas and more on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Shop the best robot vacuum deals as of Sept. 23:

Only three things are certain in life: Death, taxes, and a few days each month when you need to vacuum but just don’t have time. Whether you detest the chore or get a little bummed when you can’t have that satisfying dance with your Dyson, a robot vacuum is a universal lifesaver. Shop models on sale below.

Our top picks

If you’re vacuum shopping on a budget, this basic Roborock packs serious sweeping skills for less than the cheapest Roomba. A suction level of 2000Pa beats the specs of similarly priced vacs and reliably combs carpets. Scheduled sweeps and spot cleanings can be set up through the app.

Pro and plus feel like appropriate descriptors for a self-emptying vacuum and mop with an asserted 2,600Pa of suction. (That beats the Roomba s9+, which is almost double the price .) The Ozmo N8 Pro+ includes premium smart upgrades like laser-based mapping that can target specific rooms and sensors that dodge carpets while mopping. After nearly two hours of cleaning, the N8 Pro+ returns to its charging and self-emptying dock, which only requires emptying once a month.

Credit: ecovacs

Multi-pet homes need a vacuum that won’t flounder on carpets doused in fur. The Roomba s9+ is iRobot’s current most intelligent bot, unleashing 2,500Pa of suction onto heavy shedding zones and using its flat edge to snatch hair from corners. But more debris collected doesn’t mean more emptying on your part — the automatic dirt disposal bin is good for 60 days at a time.

Credit: irobot

More great robot vacuum deals:

Under $300:

Under $500:

Under 800

Over $1,000 (but really nice)

Robot vacuum and mop hybrids and dedicated robot mops

